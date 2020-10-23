OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 specifications leaked: Check details here

OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100 specifications have been leaked. The two Nord smartphones have been tipped to launch in the US in the coming weeks. Leaked Nord N100 and Nord N10 specifications suggest that the two smartphones will be priced under $400 in the US.

OnePlus Nord N10 specifications

OnePlus Nord N10 specifications leaked by tipster OnLeaks include a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. There is no word on whether the Nord N10 display will have an LCD or an OLED panel.

Under the hood, Nord N10 5G will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,300 mAh battery. Details about the fast charging support have not been revealed.

At the back, Nord N10 5G will have a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The camera layout of Nord N10 is quite similar to the recently-launched OnePlus 8T (First Impressions).

OnLeaks further mentions that OnePlus Nord N10 will have a 3.5mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications

OnePlus Nord N100 will be the most affordable smartphone among the two Nord smartphones launching in the coming days. According to OnLeaks, OnePlus Nord N100 specifications include a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

At the back, Nord N100 will have a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord N100 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.

There is no official word on the OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 launch date as yet.