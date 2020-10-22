OnePlus Nord N10 design sketch leaked ahead of launch

OnePlus is tipped to expand its Nord line-up with the launch of new budget smartphones in the US and some other markets with the Nord N10. While there is no official word on the launch date, the OnePlus Nord N10 design sketch has been leaked.

OnePlus Nord N10 sketch leaked by tipster Max J reveals the rear-camera module design. The camera layout is quite similar to the recently-launched OnePlus 8T (First Impressions)

Camera sensor details are currently unknown. However, it is believed that OnePlus may swap out the 48 MP primary sensor on the upcoming Nord N10 5G with a 64 MP main camera unit. The other three sensors are expected to be the same – an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Other rumoured OnePlus Nord N10 specifications include a Snapdragon 690 SoC for 5G support, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and a 6.49-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Battery capacity remains unknown but it is said that the Nord N10 5G will support 18W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N10 price is expected to be set between $400 and $500 in the US. The official launch date is yet to be confirmed. Initial rumour reports suggested that OnePlus Nord N10 5G launch will be after the OnePlus 8T launch event. We can expect the Nord N10 launch date to be announced in the coming days.