English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Join Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Will Suspension of Commodity Derivatives tame inflation? ' today at 5pm. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale at noon today on Amazon India, OnePlus.in: Check price, specifications

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G's base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999

    Moneycontrol News
    February 22, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST
    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 will go on sale in India from noon on February 22 on Amazon and the company’s official website. With a starting price of Rs 23,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in two storage options and competes against the likes of the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i and Vivo V23e.

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India

    As part of the launch offers, customers with ICICI Credit and Debit cards can claim up to a Rs 1,500 discount on the purchase of the Nord CE 2 5G.

    The device comes in two storage options. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the the 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 24,999.

    Also read: Best smartphones under Rs 25,000 in India

    Close

    Related stories

    OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications 

    The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. Its AMOLED display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. 

    The smartphone under Rs 25,000 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It packs a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support, which is the same as the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review).

    It runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The 5G smartphone supports storage expansion via a microSD card slot. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner. 

    On the back, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G camera module houses three sensors. It has a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 119-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera sensor.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #OnePlus #OnePlus Nord 2 #OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G #smartphones
    first published: Feb 22, 2022 10:48 am

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.