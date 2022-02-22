OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G goes on sale at noon today on Amazon India, OnePlus.in: Check price, specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 4500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 will go on sale in India from noon on February 22 on Amazon and the company’s official website. With a starting price of Rs 23,999, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in two storage options and competes against the likes of the Realme 9 Pro+, Xiaomi 11i and Vivo V23e.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G price in India

As part of the launch offers, customers with ICICI Credit and Debit cards can claim up to a Rs 1,500 discount on the purchase of the Nord CE 2 5G.

The device comes in two storage options. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G base 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 23,999, while the the 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs 24,999.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G specifications

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution. The device has a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the front camera. Its AMOLED display supports a 90Hz refresh rate and comes with HDR10+ certification. The display has a 20:9 aspect ratio and comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone under Rs 25,000 comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. It packs a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging support, which is the same as the OnePlus Nord 2 (Review).

It runs Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box. The 5G smartphone supports storage expansion via a microSD card slot. It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

On the back, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G camera module houses three sensors. It has a 64MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The camera setup also includes an 8MP ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 119-degree field of view. Lastly, there is a 2MP macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP Sony IMX471 front camera sensor.