OnePlus 9T to feature a whopping 600Hz touch sampling rate and up to 7GB of virtual RAM expansion

OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of its next flagship phone in China on October 13. While the company already revealed key specs of the device over the weekend, today, we are getting even more information about the upcoming OnePlus 9T.

The most recent teaser confirms that the OnePlus 9T will feature a large cooling chamber to keep the phone cool under pressure. The cooling chamber is said to dissipate heat over an area of ​​19,067.44 mm². The chamber also boasts multiple layers of graphene, while OnePlus also says that the metal frame of the device will further help with cooling.

Additionally, OnePlus also noted that the device will have a whopping 600Hz touch sampling rate. The touch sampling rate is the highest on a OnePlus device till date and will perfectly complement the phone’s E4 AMOLED display, which is expected to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

Lastly, OnePlus also confirmed up to 7GB of virtual RAM expansion. The OnePlus 9T will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC and will likely arrive in 8GB and 12GB RAM options. The phone could also arrive in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The device will use LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage standards.

Under the hood, the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery. It will also come with Warp Charge 65T fast charging support. The phone’s triple-camera setup on the back is confirmed to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor. We expect it to be the same Sony IMX766 50MP sensor found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review).

OnePlus 9RT price will be set between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. The phone will launch in three colours - Blue, Dark Black/ Grey and Silver. As of now, there is no official launch date for the OnePlus 9T in India.