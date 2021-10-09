OnePlus 9RT specifications confirmed; to borrow OnePlus 9, 9 Pro’s performance unit

OnePlus 9RT specifications have been confirmed. The company will unveil the OnePlus 9R successor in China on October 13. The latest announcement from the company confirms that the OnePlus 9RT will borrow some specs from the top-end OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9RT will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood. The company has confirmed that it will launch the device with LPDDE5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal memory. There is no word on the RAM and storage options. However, we can expect the phone to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB configurations at least.

Under the hood, the phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery. It will also come with Warp Charge 65T fast charging support. Lastly, the company has confirmed that the OnePlus 9RT will feature an E4 AMOLED display. The teaser post does not confirm the display size. However, it is rumoured that OnePlus 9RT will come with a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. The phone, as expected, is also confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Design renders of the phone have leaked in the past. It revealed that the device will sport a flat display with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner. The phone’s triple-camera setup on the back is confirmed to feature a 50MP primary camera sensor. We expect it to be the same Sony IMX766 50MP sensor found on the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review).