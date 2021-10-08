OnePlus 9 RT launch date confirmed, to feature 50MP triple-camera setup

OnePlus 9 RT launch has been confirmed. The company will launch its affordable flagship in China on October 13. OnePlus has not yet confirmed any details regarding the OnePlus 9 RT launch in India. However, the company is expected to launch the device soon in India.

The teaser invite confirms the rear panel design of the OnePlus 9 RT. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary camera sensor. This could be the same Sony IMX766 50MP sensor used on the OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus 9 (Review) and OnePlus 9 Pro (Review). Details about the other two sensors remain unknown. It could come with a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

Previously leaked OnePlus 9 RT specifications suggest that the phone will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the premium OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. In addition to this, the phone will run Android 11-based ColorOS 12 out of the box in China. It is rumoured to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

As per the leaked details, OnePlus 9RT price will be set between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. The phone will launch in three colours - Blue, Dark Black/ Grey and Silver.

As mentioned earlier, OnePlus 9RT launch date in India is yet to be confirmed. We can expect more details in the coming days.