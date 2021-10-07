MARKET NEWS

Technology

OnePlus 9RT price, specifications leaked ahead of rumoured launch

OnePlus 9RT launch date remains unknown at the moment.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST

OnePlus 9RT launch is expected to be hosted in October. The company has not confirmed the device’s launch date at the moment. Ahead of the rumoured launch, a tipster, Digital Chat Station has revealed some key details of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 9RT price and specifications (leaked)

According to Digital Chat Station, the OnePlus 9RT price will be set between CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs 23,250) and CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs 34,800) in China. The phone will launch in three colours - Blue, Dark Black/ Grey and Silver.

The tipster noted that OnePlus will also upgrade the processor on the 9RT. It will feature a Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is also found on the OnePlus 9 (Review) and the 9 Pro (Review).

The OnePlus 9RT will also come with a triple-camera setup on the back. It will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera sensor. Details about the other two sensors remain unknown. It could come with a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

In addition to this, the phone will run Android 11-based ColorOS 12 out of the box. It is rumoured to sport a 6.55-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

OnePlus is yet to announce the OnePlus 9RT launch date. We can expect the phone to launch later this month or early November in India.
