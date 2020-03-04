OnePlus 8 smartphone series may feature 120Hz displays, dual-mode 5G: Report

OnePlus is reportedly launching the OnePlus 8 series in April 2020. The company has been teasing some specs and features of its future smartphones, which could also be a part of the OnePlus 8 series specifications sheet. A new report reveals some more specifications, including wireless charging support and higher refresh rate displays.

OnePlus 8 series is expected to include three smartphones — OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite.

According to a 91Mobiles report based on inputs from tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will feature 120Hz refresh rate displays. Both the premium smartphones would feature the same display technology that the company announced in January 2020.

Further, the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will also include support for 30W wireless charging and dual-mode 5G. There have been quite some rumours of OnePlus adding wireless charging support to the OnePlus 8 series.

The performance engine is expected to feature the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC on the premium models. The OnePlus 8 Lite will come to India with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000L, according to a new leak.



#OnePlus8 series launch is happening next month. Three devices in India: #OnePlus8Pro (Snapdragon 865 and only 5G), #OnePlus8 (Snapdragon 865) and #OnePlus8Lite (MediaTek Dimensity 1000L and 4G).

India launch a day after global launch.

(Image courtesy @OnLeaks) pic.twitter.com/ELjNMND4Hs — Sahil Bhalla (@IMSahilBhalla) March 4, 2020

The Pro variant is expected to sport a 6.65-inch punch-hole display with a custom MEMC chip, a Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 modem for 5G connectivity. At the back, the OnePlus 8 Pro will have a vertically-aligned camera setup for the three lenses, with a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor placed next to it. The LED flash module is placed below the three camera sensors, according to the render images.

The standard OnePlus 8 will reportedly feature a smaller 6.5-inch hole-punch display. Leaked render images of the OnePlus 8 Lite hint at either a 6.4 or 6.5-inch flat display with the punch-hole positioned on the top centre and dual rear camera setup.

The company will be launching its three smartphones during the second week of April, according to a recent report.