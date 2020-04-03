App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 series score A+ in DisplayMate test, 8 Pro breaks 13 records

DisplayMate also went ahead to claim that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s display colour accuracy is "visually indistinguishable from perfect.”

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

OnePlus 8 series will be making its global debut on April 14 despite the Coronavirus pandemic. As we get closer to the launch event date, the company has started releasing the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro’s specifications and features. The latest specification that has been revealed includes details about the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s display quality.

DisplayMate has rated the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s display an ‘A+’, deeming them for their excellent screen quality. The company says that the OnePlus 8 series have earned the highest display rating and also the DisplayMate Best Smartphone Display Award with over 10 display performance awards.

DisplayMate also went ahead to claim that the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro’s display colour accuracy is "visually indistinguishable from perfect”.

Close

Further, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau went ahead and informed that the OnePlus 8 Pro broke 13 records in DisplayMate’s lab tests. 

related news

Both the OnePlus 8 series smartphones are confirmed to sport high refresh rate displays. The vanilla OnePlus 8 is said to feature a 90Hz panel, whereas the Pro is tipped to sport a 120Hz display.

The rumoured specifications of both the smartphones have been leaked. According to reports, the OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display with a punch-hole cutout.

The smartphone is confirmed to come equipped by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with an X55 modem for 5G support. The performance unit is said to get paired with 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. 

The Pro smartphone is also rumoured to feature a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.78 sensor and another 48MP Sony IMX586 f/2.2 camera which will be a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.44 telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 5MP colour filter sensor. 

Rumours strongly suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro will support 30T Warp Charge, 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging for the 4,510 mAh battery. The OnePlus flagship will also get water and dust resistance certification in the form of IP68 for the first time.

The standard OnePlus 8 will pack a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED 90Hz screen, a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP triple-camera setup on the back, a 4,300 mAh battery with 30T Warp charging tech, etc. The front camera inside the hole-punch display will have a 16MP front camera

While the performance unit will be the same as OnePlus 8 Pro, the smaller sibling will feature 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. OnePlus 8 will reportedly not have wireless charging or IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.