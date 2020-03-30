App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 Pro detailed camera specifications tipped; new colour options leaked

The OnePlus 8 Pro will have not one but two 48MP camera sensors on the back

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus is rumoured to launch the OnePlus 8 series in April. Before the official launch date is announced, specifications and design render of the OnePlus 8 series have already been leaked. A new report further reveals the detailed camera specifications of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The OnePlus 8 Pro will have not one but two 48MP camera sensors on the back, according to tipster Ishan Agarwal. The tipster claims that OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.78 aperture. The other 48MP f/2.2 camera will be a 120-degree ultra-wide lens and will use the familiar Sony IMX586 sensor, according to Agarwal.

The quad-camera setup on the back will also feature an 8MP f/2.44 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. Lastly, there will be a 5MP colour filter sensor. Agarwal further claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have an all-new Night Portrait mode, '3-HDR' Video, Cinematic Effects and improved optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation.

The camera spec-sheet is similar to the Oppo Find X2 Pro, which was launched earlier this month in China.

related news

Agarwal had previously leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 specifications. Another tipster has leaked the three colour options and render images. The OnePlus 8 will be available in Interstellar Glow, Onyx Black, and Glacier Green.


First Published on Mar 30, 2020 03:58 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

