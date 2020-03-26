OnePlus 8, Pro specifications leaked before rumoured April 10 launch

OnePlus 8 series launch is around the corner. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is yet to announce the official launch date of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. But, rumours suggest that the two flagship smartphones will launch on April 10. The rumoured launch is still weeks away, but a new leak has revealed the complete spec-sheet of the OnePlus 8 and the 8 Pro.

Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal has listed the complete OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 specifications on Twitter. Here is what the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 spec-sheet would look like, according to Agarwal.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications include a massive 6.78-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. Leaked renders so far reveal that OnePlus will bid goodbye to the pop-up module and instead launch the OnePlus 8 Pro with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the claim.

Agarwal further claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 4,510 mAh battery and will come with support for 30T Warp Charge, 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus flagship will also get water and dust resistance certification in the form of IP68 for the first time, according to the tipster.

Further, the performance unit will be equipped by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 modem for 5G support, coupled with 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.0 storage.

The camera setup on the back will include four lenses housing 48MP + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP sensors. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera inside the display cutout.

OnePlus will reportedly launch the OnePlus 8 Pro in Black, Blue, and Green colour options.

The vanilla OnePlus 8 will feature a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED screen and come with 90Hz refresh rate support. While the performance unit will be the same as OnePlus 8 Pro, the smaller sibling will feature 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, according to Agarwal.

Optics would include a 48MP primary sensor, paired with a 16MP shooter and a 2MP lens. The front camera inside he hole-punch display will have a 16MP front camera, as per the leaked spec-sheet.

Notably, the OnePlus 8 will not have wireless charging or IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The smartphone will pack a 4,300 mAh battery with 30T Warp charging tech.

OnePlus 8 will come in three colours — Black, Green, Glow.