OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to launch tonight: Where to livestream, expected price, specs

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus would host the OnePlus 8 series online launch event on April 14. Under the new OnePlus 8 series lineup, the company is confirmed to launch two new smartphones, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Before the event goes live at 8.30 pm IST, here is everything you need to know about the two new OnePlus 8 smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, OnePlus will host an online launch event for the OnePlus 8 series starting at 8.30 pm on OnePlus India’s official website and YouTube channel.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 price (expected)

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series will not be priced more than USD 1,000 US (roughly Rs 76,500). Other reports suggest that the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be priced at EUR 929 (roughly Rs 76,900), whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will be launched for EUR 1,019 (roughly Rs 84,200).

The vanilla OnePlus 8, on the other hand, could be priced at EUR 729 (roughly Rs 60,400) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 829 (roughly Rs 68,700).

Keep in mind that these are speculated prices, and the Indian variants are typically priced lesser than the European variants.

OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 specifications (confirmed and expected)

OnePlus has already confirmed some of the key OnePlus 8 Pro specifications. Without revealing the display size, the company has confirmed that OnePlus 8 Pro will feature a 120Hz QHD+ AMOLED display. Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro specifications reveal that the Pro flagship will feature a 6.78-inch display with a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner. The company recently announced that the OnePlus 8 Pro recently broke 13 records in DisplayMate’s tests while scoring an A+.

The Pro variant will also feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 for 5G, as per a recent teaser. The performance unit is said to get paired with 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage.

In optics, the device would reportedly sport a quad-camera setup on the back with a 48MP Sony IMX689 f/1.78 sensor and another 48MP Sony IMX586 f/2.2 camera which will be a 120-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two lenses include an 8MP f/2.44 telephoto lens with 30x digital zoom and a 5MP colour filter sensor.

OnePlus 8 Pro will also reportedly pack a 4,510 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge, 30W wireless charging and 3W reverse wireless charging. The OnePlus flagship will also get water and dust resistance certification in the form of IP68 for the first time.

For selfies, there will be a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor housed inside the punch-hole cutout.

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to come in three colours — Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue, and Glacier Green (confirmed).

The standard OnePlus 8 will share some specifications with the Pro variant like a Snapdragon 855 SoC, up to 12GB RAM (LPDDR4x) and 256GB storage. The display will be 6.55-inch tall and feature 90Hz refresh rate support, as per the leaked specifications.

The camera setup on the vanilla OnePlus 8 will also be significantly different from the Pro model. According to rumour mills, the OnePlus 8 will sport a triple-camera setup with a 48MP + 16MP + 2MP sensor setup. The 16MP front camera is said to be the same as the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The battery unit will house a 4,300 mAh cell with 30T Warp charging tech and no wireless charging support. The smaller flagship will also not have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.