OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro full specs and price leaked ahead of launch

We are less than a week away from the April 14 launch date of the OnePlus 8 series. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed a couple of details about its upcoming smartphone series, while specifications of both the devices have been leaked.

Before we get into the rumours, let’s start with all the specs OnePlus has already confirmed. The OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The phones will feature UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards to further improve performance. OnePlus has also confirmed an industry-leading display on its devices. The OnePlus 8 phones will run on Android 10 with a new version of OxygenOS.

OnePlus 8 Specs OnePlus 8 Pro Specs Snapdragon 865 SoC Snapdragon 865 SoC 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display, 90Hz, HDR10+ 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, MEMC 48 MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP Ultrawide + 2 MP macro 48MP Sony IMX689 + 48 MP Sony IMX586 Ultrawide + 8 MP Telephoto + 5MP Color filter 16MP Sony IMX471 16MP Sony IMX471 8GB/12GB RAM 8GB/12GB RAM 128GB/256GB Storage 256GB/512GB Storage 4,300 mAh with 30W Warp Charge 30T 4,510 mAh with 30W Warp Charge 30T, 30W Wireless Charging, Android 10; OxygenOS Android 10; OxygenOS

WinFuture has listed all the specs expected on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, leaving little to the imagination.

Both OnePlus 8 devices will support 4K video recording at 60 fps on the rear camera, while the front cameras will be limited to 1080p video capture. The big improvements on the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to arrive on the camera and display fronts. If the leaked specifications are accurate, then the OnePlus 8 Pro will be right up there with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Huawei P40 Pro.