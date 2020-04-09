App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro full specs and price leaked ahead of launch

The OnePlus 8 series will launch in India at the same time as the global announcement.

Carlsen Martin

We are less than a week away from the April 14 launch date of the OnePlus 8 series. However, the Chinese smartphone maker has already revealed a couple of details about its upcoming smartphone series, while specifications of both the devices have been leaked.

Before we get into the rumours, let’s start with all the specs OnePlus has already confirmed. The OnePlus 8 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC with a 5G modem. The phones will feature UFS 3.0 storage and LPDDR5 RAM standards to further improve performance. OnePlus has also confirmed an industry-leading display on its devices. The OnePlus 8 phones will run on Android 10 with a new version of OxygenOS.

WinFuture has listed all the specs expected on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, leaving little to the imagination.
OnePlus 8 SpecsOnePlus 8 Pro Specs
Snapdragon 865 SoCSnapdragon 865 SoC
6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display, 90Hz, HDR10+6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED Display, 120Hz, HDR10+, MEMC
48 MP Sony IMX586 + 16MP Ultrawide + 2 MP macro48MP Sony IMX689 + 48 MP Sony IMX586 Ultrawide + 8 MP Telephoto + 5MP Color filter
16MP Sony IMX47116MP Sony IMX471
8GB/12GB RAM8GB/12GB RAM
128GB/256GB Storage256GB/512GB Storage
4,300 mAh with 30W Warp Charge 30T4,510 mAh with 30W Warp Charge 30T, 30W Wireless Charging,
Android 10; OxygenOSAndroid 10; OxygenOS

Both OnePlus 8 devices will support 4K video recording at 60 fps on the rear camera, while the front cameras will be limited to 1080p video capture. The big improvements on the OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to arrive on the camera and display fronts. If the leaked specifications are accurate, then the OnePlus 8 Pro will be right up there with the Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Huawei P40 Pro.

The report also details the different colour variants and price of the OnePlus 8 series. The vanilla OnePlus 8 is expected to arrive in Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow and Glacial Green, while the OnePlus 8 Pro could ditch the Interstellar Glow for Ultramarine Blue. The OnePlus 8 price is rumoured to start at EUR 729 (Approx. Rs 60,500), while the OnePlus 8 Pro price could begin from EUR 930 (Approx. Rs 77,161). Both OnePlus 8 models are expected to go on sale on April 30.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 12:33 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

