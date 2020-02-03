OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro spotted on Amazon India ahead of launch

The OnePlus 8 series is set to be one of the most anticipated smartphone series coming in the first half of 2020. But while OnePlus hasn’t confirmed a launch date for its upcoming flagship series, several details about the devices have been leaked, with the company also detailing some features.

However, the most recent leak, suggests that the OnePlus 8 series might arrive before its regular May launch date. Both the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro was listed on Amazon India’s affiliate page, seemingly hinting to an imminent launch.

The listing was first spotted by Twitter user @Divyom_DB but has since been pulled from the page.

The listing is in line with the latest rumours that suggest that the OnePlus 8 series will arrive at MWC 2020, which is held in Barcelona. While there are little confirmed details about the upcoming OnePlus handsets, we know that the company is focusing on making big improvements in the camera and display departments.

OnePlus has also unveiled a new display technology, which will likely come to the Pro version of the OnePlus 8 series. It will get a 120Hz OLED panel with a QHD+ resolution. The new screen was revealed at an event held in January 2020. Additionally, OnePlus also detailed several improvements coming to OnePlus cameras in the future, particularly when it comes to capturing videos.