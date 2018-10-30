OnePlus 6T India launch: Price, specs and all you need to know

OnePlus on October 30 launched its newest flagship smartphone - OnePlus 6T - in India. The smartphone comes in three variants with prices starting at Rs 37,999. The device can be purchased online on Amazon.in along with OnePlus' official website OnePlus.in. The smartphone will also be available offline from OnePlus-exclusive stores across major cities, Croma outlets and Reliance Digital outlets pan-India.

While the pre-book window was open for interested users by Amazon, the sale is slated to commence from November 1.

Launched earlier on October 30 globally, OnePlus 6T is the first device from the Shenzen-based device manufacturer which comes with an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It is also the first OnePlus smartphone which ships without the popular 3.5mm headphone jack. Additionally, the device has incorporated enhanced camera features such as 'Nightscape' and 'Studio Lighting' effect along with improved battery life.

Price

The device will come in 6GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/128GB storage variants along with a top end version of 8GB RAM/256GB storage. While the 6GB/128 variant is priced at Rs 37,999, the 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants are priced at Rs 41,999 and Rs 45,999. It will be available in Mirror Black and Midnight Black colour options.

Specifications

The device sports a larger display as compared to its predecessor (OnePlus 6) and comes with a 6.4-inch FullHD+ display (1080*2340p) with dewdrop-notch and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. As mentioned, the screen doubles up as a security feature with in-screen fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone. It measures 157.5mm x 74.8mm x 8.2mm and weighs 185 grams.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 2.8 GHz Snapdragon 845 accompanied by an Adreno 630 GPU. On the software front, it will ship with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with Oxygen OS loaded on top.

In camera, features a 16MP+20MP dual-rear camera setup with an aperture rate of f/1.7. The cameras feature OIS and EIS for better image quality along with large 1.22µm for superior low-light photography. Along with ability to record 4K videos at 60 frames-per-second (fps), the smartphone can record super slow motion videos at 480 fps. The phone also features a 16MP front camera at an aperture rate of f/2.0.

Apart from PDAF, the cameras have features such as Studio Lighting, Nightscape, AI Scene Detection, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Night Mode, Panorama, Time-Lapse, HDR, HQ, Studio Lighting, RAW Image

The phone is powered by a 3700mAh battery with OnePlus' proprietary Fast Charging capability. Along with the in-screen fingerprint sensor, the smartphone sports face unlock feature.

For connectivity, the 4G VoLTE-enabled phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 with support for aptX and aptX HD, NFC, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Proximity, RGB Ambient Light Sensor, Electronic Compass, Sensor Core. Other features on the phone include Full Screen Gestures 2.0 for smoother navigation, bottom facing speakers with Dirac Power Sound, Lift Up Display.

Offers

As part of sale, Amazon is offering variety of offers such as cashback of up to Rs 5,400 for Reliance Jio users, instant discount of Rs 2,000 on purchases made using ICICI credit/debit cards, and CitiBank credit card holders Buyers purchasing the smartphone from November 1-5 will further receive Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance along with free of cost accidental/liquid damage protection insurance worth Rs 2,000 on opening a Kotak 811 account, along with no-cost EMI options. Further, Amazon is offering OnePlus Type-C Bullets earphones for free along with an additional Rs 500 cashback as Amazon Pay balance.