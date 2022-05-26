English
    Nothing Phone (1) launch date and price revealed by a recent report

    Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) would feature a transparent back and wireless charging support.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 02:21 PM IST

    The Nothing Phone (1) was slated to launch later in the summer. However, Nothing didn’t confirm the official launch date of its first smartphone, although new information has emerged that might hint at a possible launch date and an estimated price.

    According to a recent report by a German website, the Nothing Phone (1) could arrive on July 21. The report also notes that the Nothing Phone (1) price will be priced at 500 euros (Rs 41,450). If the rumoured pricing is accurate, then the Nothing Phone (1) will likely debut as a mid-range smartphone.

    There’s no clear information about the sale date or global availability, but at least we have a tentative launch timeline now. Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently teased some details about the upcoming Phone (1).

    Pei confirmed that the Nothing Phone (1) would feature a transparent back and wireless charging support. It is also said to be made of recycled aluminium to reduce its initial carbon footprint. The Nothing Phone (1) could also use the recently launched Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

    However, most information about the phone is under wraps. The Nothing Phone (1) is supposed to offer a unique proposition as compared to the average smartphone, which could suggest it might debut as a flagship killer. Pei also co-founded OnePlus, the brand which introduced the original 'flagship killer', the OnePlus One.



