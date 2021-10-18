MARKET NEWS

English
Nothing Ear 1 buds to cost Rs 6,999 from November 10

Price revised because of rise in the cost components and production processes, The price in India will still remain lower, compared to global markets.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 02:46 PM IST
Rise in costs of components have forced Nothing's hand

Nothing, led by former OnePlus boss Carl Pei, has confirmed that the price tag for its debut product, the Ear 1 wireless earbuds, will go up to Rs 6,999 from November 10.

The price revision was done to adjust an increase in the cost of components and production processes, the company said. Customers can still buy the existing stock for Rs 5,999 or take advantage of the limited time offer on Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale and grab a pair for Rs 5,499. The offers and discounts are also available on Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Flipkart's Diwali Sale offer ends on October 23. You can also check out more Flipkart deals here.

Nothing's Ear 1 buds were launched in July, priced at Rs 5,999 and were considerably more affordable in the country, compared to global markets. They were priced at $99 in the US and sold for €99 in Europe. The UK pricing was £99. Despite the price increase, the Ear 1 remains the most affordable to buy in India.

The unique transparent design of the buds remains a major selling point and the truly wireless earbuds also include active noise cancellation with two different levels of intensity.

In our review, we praised the Ear 1 for its ability to stand out in the sea of sameness, and said that the design was unique. They also offered a balanced, clear sound that was the best in its price range. They also offered up to 34 hours of battery on a single charge with active noise cancelling off.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nothing Ear 1 #wireless earbuds
first published: Oct 18, 2021 02:46 pm

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.