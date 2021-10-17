Flipkart Big Diwali sale: Best offers, deals and discounts on smartphones, laptops so far

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale offers and discounts have gone live. After the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, the e-commerce giant is hosting another week-long sale with offers on smartphones and other electronics. Here are some of the best Flipkart Big Diwali Sale deals and offers.

Poco F3 GT price in India drops to Rs 25,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 26,999 for the base 6GB RAM variant. Click here to read our Poco F3 GT review

Realme GT Master Edition price in India during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale drops to Rs 21,999. This offer, however, is available only on prepaid transactions. The phone was launched in India last month for Rs 25,999.

During the Flipkart Big Diwali sale, the iPhone 12 price in India drops to Rs 54,999, which is roughly Rs 11,000 cheaper than its typical selling price of Rs 65,900. Click here to check our iPhone 12 review.

Apple iPhone 12 mini price in India drops to Rs 37,999 during the Flipkart Diwali sale. The smartphone is typically available for Rs 59,900. Click here to read our iPhone 12 mini review

The Google Pixel 4a is available at its lowest-ever price in India, currently priced at Rs 25,999.

Samsung Galaxy F62 is available for Rs 17,999 as part of the Flipkart Big Diwali sale offers.

Motorola Moto Edge 20 Fusion and Edge 20 are available for Rs 20,499 and Rs 27,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali sale.

The Acer Aspire 7 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 49,990. The entry-level gaming laptop brings a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU.

Acer Predator Helios 300 | The Predator Helios 300 is also getting a discount during Flipkart’s Diwali sale. The laptop is currently price at Rs 1,19,990 and features the latest 11th Gen Intel H Series Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 165Hz QHD IPS display.

Google Pixel Buds A-series is available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale.