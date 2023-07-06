English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Sonova India appoints Vijay Sharma as general manager for Sennheiser's Consumer Business

    Sharma has previously worked for companies like Johnson & Johnson, Lenovo and Samsung.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 06, 2023 / 12:50 PM IST
    Sonova India appoints Vijay Sharma as General Manager for Sennheiser's Consumer Business

    (Image: Moneycontrol)

    Sonova India has appointed Vijay Sharma as the general manager to oversee Sennheiser's Consumer Business in the country. Sonova Holdings, a group of Swiss companies headquartered in Stafa, Switzerland, acquired Sennheiser last year.

    Sharma, who has over two decades of experience in the industry, has worked with brands such as Lenovo and Samsung. He will oversee the company's nationwide business in India and mange both offline and online operations.

    Also read | OnePlus Nord Buds 2r review: Powerful bass that does not overpower

    He will be responsible for spearheading go-to-market and local strategies and help the company gain enhanced share and profitability. Sharma will also identify new opportunities for business, innovations and technological advancements, the company said.

    "My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables," said Sharma.

    Related stories

    Also read | Best TWS bluetooth earbuds under Rs 5,000: Features, prices and reviews of top models

    "Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the talented team at Sonova Consumer Hearing, leveraging our innovative technologies to elevate the listening experience for our valued customers,” he added.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #headphones #Sennheiser India #Sonova Consumer Hearing #TWS #wireless earbuds
    first published: Jul 6, 2023 12:39 pm