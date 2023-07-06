Sonova India appoints Vijay Sharma as general manager for Sennheiser's Consumer Business

(Image: Moneycontrol)

Sonova India has appointed Vijay Sharma as the general manager to oversee Sennheiser's Consumer Business in the country. Sonova Holdings, a group of Swiss companies headquartered in Stafa, Switzerland, acquired Sennheiser last year.

Sharma, who has over two decades of experience in the industry, has worked with brands such as Lenovo and Samsung. He will oversee the company's nationwide business in India and mange both offline and online operations.

He will be responsible for spearheading go-to-market and local strategies and help the company gain enhanced share and profitability. Sharma will also identify new opportunities for business, innovations and technological advancements, the company said.

"My vision for the brand is to seize growth opportunities in the rapidly expanding true wireless headsets, premium soundbar market and the emerging field of speech-enhanced hearables," said Sharma.

"Additionally, I aim to further strengthen the Sennheiser brand’s prominent position in the realm of audiophile headphones. I eagerly anticipate collaborating closely with the talented team at Sonova Consumer Hearing, leveraging our innovative technologies to elevate the listening experience for our valued customers,” he added.