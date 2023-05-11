Best TWS bluetooth earbuds under Rs 5,000: Features, prices and reviews of top models

The Realme Buds Air 3 gives you 22 hours of battery life with ANC on

Bluetooth TWS Earbuds have moved from ‘nice to have’ to ‘need to have’ a while ago. Whether you’re constantly on the go or need an accessory for frequent virtual meetings or tune into your playlist at the gym, we can’t seem to do without our earbuds.

A while ago, Rs 5,000 may not have been a lot for earbuds; not anymore. Earbuds in the Rs 3,000 to 5,000 price band bring multiple features like ANC (active noise cancellation) and protection from the elements. These buds have also ramped up their acoustics. We’ve also seen price drops on some buds like Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live that offer a unique design and premium features at a budget.

These are among the best earbuds under Rs 5,000:

Realme Buds Air 3

Realme is playing up its advanced ANC technology that it called ‘De-wind’ technology to deliver all-round better noise cancellation that counters against wind-induced diaphragm vibrations that disturb the system. The Air 3 comes with powerful 42dB noise cancellation; you get 22 hours of battery life with ANC on. You can stretch the battery life to 30 hours without ANC. These buds offer IPX5 water resistance and come in a cool Nitro Blue shade that stands apart.

Price: Rs 3,999

OnePlus Buds Z2

These ultra-light TWS Bluetooth buds punch above their weight and price tag in the sound quality department. OnePlus has packed these buds with same 11mm dynamic drivers on their Pro series buds. These buds offer three sound modes for various use cases: Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming. These buds boast of an effective ANC solution. You can choose between two adjustable noise-cancelling adjustable modes – Faint (+/-25dB) and Extreme (+/- 40dB) – that give you more control.

Price: Rs 4,799

OPPO Enco Air 2 Pro

OPPO has kitted these sub-Rs 4,000 buds with 12.4 mm drivers, ensuring these buds deliver a great acoustic experience for their asking price. The Air 2 Pro doesn’t jar even at high volume levels and delivers a decent ANC solution. OPPO claims 28 hours of battery life for the case and 7 hours for the buds. You also get a handy fast charging option that gives you 2 hours of music playback with a 10-minute charge.

Price: Rs 3,499

Blaupunkt Moksha BTW09

One of our favourite features is Blaupunkt’s Blink Pair Technology. Open the case and you’re connected; no additional steps. It’s one of the many intuitive features that makes the Moksha BTW09 a handy accessory. These buds deliver a noise cancellation level of -35db, that offers good insulation even in noisy environments. You can choose from three modes that include a ‘normal’ mode when you’re listening to music. Other handy inclusion include wireless charging and 6 built-in microphones for better call quality.

Price: Rs 3,499

Vivo TWS Air

One of the standout design elements is the cool dual colour tone of the charging case. At 3.5 gm, these earbuds are ultra-light and feel weightless in your ears. The TWS Air come with what Vivo calls 14.2mm Super speaker drivers and dual mic call for improved noise cancellation. You also get Google Fast Pair and a stable Bluetooth 5.2 connection. The 25-hour battery life is another win.

Price: Rs 3,999

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live

These have been around for a while but still make our list for their unique jellybean shape that stand out in a world full of similar looking earbuds. It’s not just a design gimmick, these buds don’t fall off easily and are comfortable to wear for long periods. These buds have witnessed a recent price drop and are packed with premium features like ANC and wireless charging. They also offer a terrific soundstage at their sticker price.

Price: Rs 4,499

JBL Wave Beam

These TWS buds are ready for active lifestyles. The buds are IP54 certified while the case is IPX2 certified for dust and water resistance. The Wave Beam comes with JBL’s Smart Ambient technology. The Ambient Aware mode allows you to be aware of your surroundings even when you’re immersed in your music. You get JBL’s legendary Deep Bass Sound with the brand’s high-quality 8mm drivers while the snug fit ensures better sound insulation and a superior audio experience.

Price: Rs 3,499