﻿OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds launched in India with up to 38 hours of Battery Life and ANC

OnePlus has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds alongside the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus Buds Z2 are entry-level earphones that come with ANC, 11mm dynamic drivers, a trio of microphones, and long battery life.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Price in India

The OnePlus Buds Z2 are priced at Rs 4,999 in India. The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds come in Obsidian Black and Pearl White colours. They will go on sale starting January 18 through Flipkart, Amazon, and official OnePlus channels.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Features

The OnePlus Buds Z2 pack the same 11mm drivers found on the higher-end OnePlus Buds Pro. The buds feature three sound modes including Cinematic Movie, Immersive Music, and Mobile Gaming. The Buds Z2 also come with active noise cancellation (ANC) up to 40dB and also supports Dolby Atmos on select OnePlus smartphones.

The Buds Z2 also feature two noise cancellation modes and a Transparency mode when you want to hear what’s going on in your surroundings. The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds come with three MEMS microphones for crystal clear calling.

OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver audio at latency as low as 94ms on select OnePlus devices with Pro Gaming mode enabled. The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature Google Fast Pair and can be used with the HeyMelody app. The buds also deliver up to 38 hours of battery life in total with the case and also supports Flash Charge, delivering five hours of listening on a 10-minute charge.

The buds also feature Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity with support for AAC/SBC codecs. The OnePlus Buds Z2 feature an IP55 rating for splash resistance and an IPX4 rating for splash resistance on the case.