Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds to be launched in India on July 18 alongside Reno 8 series

The Oppo Reno 8 series is arriving in India on July 18. However, Oppo recently confirmed that it would be bringing a few more products next week alongside the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro.

The Oppo Pad Air and Oppo Enco X2 will be debuting in India on July 18 alongside the Reno 8 series. The Oppo Pad Air is the second tablet from the company but is the first Android tablet from the company to arrive in India. Oppo has confirmed a few specifications and features of both its upcoming tablet and true wireless earbuds.

Oppo Pad Air Features

The Oppo Pad Air will be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the tablet will also be able to use up to 3GB of unused storage as virtual RAM. This suggests that the tablet will debut in the budget segment, alongside the Realme Pad and Nokia T20.

Oppo claims that the Pad Air will feature “industry-first Sunset Dune 3D texture and proprietary Oppo Glow to provide a fingerprint-proof, scratch-free cover for a smooth and durable feel.” The Pad Air also features a category-first TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification.

The tablet runs on ColorOS 12 for Pad. It supports features such as Multi-Device Connection, a two-finger split-screen to view multiple apps at the same time, Dual windows that let users independently display two levels of pages of the same app on the same screen and a four-finger floating window for a user-friendly reading experience.

The OPPO Pad Air is the only tablet in its price segment that allows you to switch from your OPPO handset’s display to its larger screen. It also supports functions such as file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the devices. Additionally, users can get a Smart Stylus Pen designed by OPPO. It supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity for an enhanced experience while writing or sketching.

Oppo Enco X2 Features

The Oppo Enco X2 will succeed the Enco X as the company’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds. The OPPO Enco X2 features ANC and comes with a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and play back audio efficiently. It also sports the next-generation Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system co-developed with Nordic audio giant Dynaudio.

The Enco X2 supports segment-best 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation and comes with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a new Low Latency High-Definition Audio Codec (LHDC) 4.0. For details on the Oppo Reno 8 series, please check out the link down below.