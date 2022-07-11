Oppo Reno 8 Pro to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC, vanilla Reno 8 will get Dimensity 1300 chip

The Oppo Reno 8 series is arriving in India next week. However, Oppo has already started dropping information about Reno 8 series, ahead of its launch in India. The Reno 8 series was already unveiled in China back in May.



The #OPPOReno8Series is a new benchmark of camera power! With MariSilicon X NPU, a customised Sony sensor and 80W SUPERVOOC charging at its core, your 4k Ultra Night videos are set to get super-powered. Launching on 18th July at 6 PM.

Know more: https://t.co/3lGaAqxVVL pic.twitter.com/klXZHzXGqa

— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 11, 2022

The Oppo Reno 8 series is launching in India on July 18 at 06:00 pm (IST). The line-up will include the Oppo Reno 8 and Reno 8 Pro , there is no mention of the Reno 8 Pro+. Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno 8 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, while the Reno 8 Pro will opt for the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max chipset.

Oppo says that MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max SoC on the Reno 8 Pro will offer 25 percent better power efficiency and a 20 percent speed boost in the graphics department over the 6nm Dimensity chips. The vanilla Reno 8’s MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset is also a major leap from the Dimensity 900 SoC on the Reno 7.

Both the Reno8 Pro and the Reno 8 pack a 4500 mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge technology. The charging tech is tested and certified by TÜV Rheinland as a safe and quick charging system and allows for a 50 percent recharge in just 11 minutes recharge. The Reno8 series features five-layer charging protection to safeguard the entire charging cycle, right from the adapter to the cable and the battery.

The Reno8 series comes with Oppo’s exclusive Battery Health Engine (BHE) technology, which allows the phones' batteries to retain 80 percent of their original charge after up to 1,600 charging cycles, which is double that of the industry average of 800 charging cycles. The Oppo Reno 8 Pro also comes with the MariSilicon X NPU seen on the flagship Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Oppo also notes that the Reno 8 Pro will come with a custom Ultra-Conductive Cooling system that adopts Ultra-Conductive Graphite, a new material that improves cooling performance by 45 percent over traditional graphite. The vanilla Reno 8 will feature a VC Liquid Cooling System that covers 14644mm2, an increase of 16.8 percent over Reno7.