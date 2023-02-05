This eye contact AI could change the way we do online meetings

Update your PC or laptop to the most recent version of NVIDIA Broadcast (1.4). Following the upgrade, your menu will include the NVIDIA Eye Contact function. (Image: Harry Quan via Unsplash)

Ever been tempted to multitask while you're in an online meeting; to get those spreadsheets made or presentation cleaned up while you mark attendance in the meeting too? Ever found it hard to stare at a screen when you're already tired and ready to log out?

Online calls have come a long way since the pandemic started. Another big little step in making these interactions less stressful is NVIDIA's Eye Contact AI, a new NVIDIA Broadcast app that simulates your eyes; when you're distracted, the AI-powered feature modifies your video in real-time to make you appear to be staring at the camera.

To be sure, the feature isn't perfect yet. It tries to match the colour of your virtual eyes to your real eyes, but the fake appearance has irked some. Also, the initial usage of the NVIDIA Eye Contact AI technology may feel awkward. For example, being gazed at by an artificially perfect avatar may be frightening, as even the most professional speakers occasionally look away. However, if you feel uneasy making eye contact with the camera, this may help you connect with your audience.

How it works

NVIDIA Broadcast 1.4's "Eye Contact" function uses artificial intelligence to swap out your eyes for "simulated" ones in front of your camera. The NVIDIA Eye Contact AI technology makes it appear as though you are making eye contact with the camera even when you are not.

In the latest 1.4 patches for NVIDIA Broadcast, which improves video for live-streaming and videoconferencing, NVIDIA Eye Contact AI was announced as a new feature.

Eye Contact, according to NVIDIA, is made for artists who want to stare directly into the camera at all times, even if they have to look away from the action to complete chores like reading notes, a script, or a screenplay.

Eye Contact, according to NVIDIA, will attempt to match the colour of your virtual eyes to those of your real eyes and includes a "disconnect option in case you stare too far away." In addition, the beta badge indicates that NVIDIA is actively seeking feedback from the community to advance and improve the feature.

In addition, Broadcast offers background replacement, a feature that may be utilised as a digital green screen, and the option to muffle any unwelcome noises picked up by your microphone. AI powers both of these skills.

Along with Eye Contact, NVIDIA added other features to Broadcast version 1.4. The most recent version includes a vignette effect that NVIDIA claims is comparable to Instagram's, as well as improvements to the Virtual Background effects of Blur, Replacement, and Removal.

The update is accessible for RTX graphics card owners to download.

The fake appearance and feel of the new technology have upset some people, but there are a lot more supportive comments to be found. Some have critiqued the tool saying that eye contact is undesirable in some instances and cultures - of course, where and how to deploy the technology remains at the user's discretion.

What you need

The software requires a minimum of 8GB of RAM and a GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card (or a Quadro-compatible GPU). NVIDIA recommends the Intel Core i5-8600 or the AMD Ryzen 5 2600 as the minimum CPU requirement.How to activate the Eye Contact AI feature?

Update your PC or laptop to the most recent version of NVIDIA Broadcast (1.4). Following the upgrade, your menu will include the NVIDIA Eye Contact function.

1. Download NVIDIA Broadcast

2. Go to Camera

3. Tap on Effect

4. Choose Eye Contact (Beta)

Additionally, you may use the improved Virtual Background effects directly in your preferred apps, such as OBS, Streamlabs, and Elgato Camera Hub. Update to the most recent redistributables in the NVIDIA Broadcast Download Center to get the improved effects.

How to add the Broadcast Effects to our Native Apps?

The Maxine SDKs, which power NVIDIA Broadcast, allow app developers to include the newest capabilities in their apps. The new Eye Contact feature, enhanced Virtual Background performance and quality, a Speaker Focus function, availability as microservices, and early access to test our latest product, Live Portrait, were all revealed by NVIDIA Maxine at CES 2023.