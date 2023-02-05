English
    This eye contact AI could change the way we do online meetings

    NVIDIA Eye Contact is an AI-powered tool that modifies your video in real-time to make it appear like you are looking directly at the camera while you may be looking elsewhere.

    Nivash Jeevanandam
    February 05, 2023 / 08:25 PM IST
    Update your PC or laptop to the most recent version of NVIDIA Broadcast (1.4). Following the upgrade, your menu will include the NVIDIA Eye Contact function. (Image: Harry Quan via Unsplash)

    Ever been tempted to multitask while you're in an online meeting; to get those spreadsheets made or presentation cleaned up while you mark attendance in the meeting too? Ever found it hard to stare at a screen when you're already tired and ready to log out?

    Online calls have come a long way since the pandemic started. Another big little step in making these interactions less stressful is NVIDIA's Eye Contact AI, a new NVIDIA Broadcast app that simulates your eyes; when you're distracted, the AI-powered feature modifies your video in real-time to make you appear to be staring at the camera.

    To be sure, the feature isn't perfect yet. It tries to match the colour of your virtual eyes to your real eyes, but the fake appearance has irked some. Also, the initial usage of the NVIDIA Eye Contact AI technology may feel awkward. For example, being gazed at by an artificially perfect avatar may be frightening, as even the most professional speakers occasionally look away. However, if you feel uneasy making eye contact with the camera, this may help you connect with your audience.

    How it works