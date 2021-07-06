MARKET NEWS

Nintendo announces Switch OLED, to be released in October

The new Nintendo Switch OLED has a wider adjustable stand, 7-inch OLED screen and a built-in LAN port on the dock

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 07:55 PM IST
Nintendo has stealthily announced an updated Switch scheduled for October. The new model features a 7-inch OLED screen, LAN port on the dock, 64GB storage and wider adjustable stand. Everything else stays the same.

The updated console is scheduled for an October 8th release and will be priced at $349.99 (Approx. Rs 26,000).

As for the rest of the specifications, the Switch runs on a Nvidia Tegra X1 SoC which has four ARM Cortex-A57 cores and four Cortex-A53 cores all of which are clocked at 1.02 GHz. It also uses Nvidia's Maxwell structure for its GPU with 256 CUDA cores and peak performance of 393 GFLOPS in docked mode and 236 GFLOPS in handheld mode.

Since its launch in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has sold over 78 million units worldwide and has been a hit with players. The main reason it has stood out is because of Nintendo's strong stable of exclusive titles and fan favourites such as Zelda and Mario.

