MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Nike buys RTFKT, a company that makes virtual sneakers

Nike says the company delivers "next generation collectibles that merge culture and gaming"

Moneycontrol News
December 14, 2021 / 01:42 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Nike)

(Image Courtesy: Nike)


Nike has announced that it has purchased RTFKT, a company that specializes in next generation collectibles.

“This acquisition is another step that accelerates Nike’s digital transformation and allows us to serve athletes and creators at the intersection of sport, creativity, gaming and culture,” said Nike's CEO John Donahoe in a press release.

“We’re acquiring a very talented team of creators with an authentic and connected brand. Our plan is to invest in the RTFKT brand, serve and grow their innovative and creative community and extend Nike’s digital footprint and capabilities.”

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh announces NFT collection on 40th birthday in 'big present' for fans

RTFKT was founded in 2020 and is a, "pioneering and innovative brand that redefines the boundaries of physical and digital value to serve their broad community of creators."

Close

Related stories

The company has a dedicated team that Nike says utilizes the latest in game engines, NFTs, blockchain and augmented reality, to create new products and experiences.

Also Read: Top cryptocurrency news on December 13: Major stories on cryptocurrency, NFTs and more

“This is a unique opportunity to build the RTFKT brand and we are excited to benefit from Nike’s foundational strength and expertise to build the communities we love,” says Benoit Pagotto, one of RTFKT’s co-founders.

“Nike is the only brand in the world that shares the deep passion we all have for innovation, creativity and community, and we’re excited to grow our brand which was fully formed in the metaverse,” he added.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Nike #RTFKT
first published: Dec 14, 2021 01:42 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.