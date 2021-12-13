MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Last Updated : December 13, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on December 13: Major stories on cryptocurrency, NFTs and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 13: Bitcoin rises marginally while Ethereum, Cardano fall

    Bitcoin declined marginally by 0.64 to trade at Rs 39,34,488 percent while Ethereum (Rs 3,21,724.7) fell by 1.31 percent. Cardano (Rs 105.24) fell by 5.14 percent. Avalanche (Rs 7,057.45) rose by 3.52 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,300.01) surged by 2.89 percent and Litecoin (Rs 12,401.47) also tumbled by 1.37  percent over the last 24-hours. Read more here

  • International Take

    ConstitutionDAO tokens see wild session with $9 million liquidations


    Crypto traders betting on the recently famous ConstitutionDAO’s PEOPLE tokens recorded over $9 million in liquidations on December 10, data from analytics tool Coinglass shows. Some 17,000 participants in the ConstitutionDAO raised $40 million in November to purchase a copy of the US Constitution – in what was one of the largest such collective efforts involving cryptocurrencies. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Central

    Binance Singapore drops crypto license plans


    Binance’s Singapore entity plans to withdraw its application for a crypto license in the city-state, and will expel local users by February 13, 2022, the exchange said on December 13. Binance Asia Services, the exchange’s local affiliate, is one of approximately 170 crypto firms that had applied for a Digital Payment Token License in Singapore, which would allow them to offer digital assets services to local users. Firms are allowed to offer crypto services as long as their license application is under review. Read more here.

  • National Take

    Parliamentary Panel on Home Affairs raises concerns over cryptocurrency, Darknet use for drug trafficking


    The Parliamentary Committee on Home Affairs has recommended setting up a cyber wing under the Narcotics Control Bureau with Intelligence Fusion Centre for effective detection and investigation of drug smuggling through cryptocurrencies and the darknet. Read here.

  • NFT Mania

    ‘Special gift’: Yuvraj Singh announces NFT collection on his 40th birthday


    Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh has become the latest celebrity to join the NFT (non-fungible token) bandwagon, announcing the launch of his NFT collection on his 40th  birthday Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.