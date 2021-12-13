Top cryptocurrency news on December 13: Major stories on cryptocurrency, NFTs and more

Regulatory Central

Binance Singapore drops crypto license plans





Binance’s Singapore entity plans to withdraw its application for a crypto license in the city-state, and will expel local users by February 13, 2022, the exchange said on December 13. Binance Asia Services, the exchange’s local affiliate, is one of approximately 170 crypto firms that had applied for a Digital Payment Token License in Singapore, which would allow them to offer digital assets services to local users. Firms are allowed to offer crypto services as long as their license application is under review. Read more here.