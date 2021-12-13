Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 13: Bitcoin rises marginally while Ethereum, Cardano fall

The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 1.23 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.24 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $48,628.00 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.04 percent over the last day to stand at 41.13 percent.

The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $69.42 billion, declining by 9.75 percent. While DeFi ($8.97 billion) accounted for 12.92 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($55.29 billion) made for 79.65percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume.

As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin declined marginally by 0.64 to trade at Rs 39,34,488 percent while Ethereum (Rs 3,21,724.7) fell by 1.31 percent. Cardano (Rs 105.24) fell by 5.14 percent. Avalanche (Rs 7,057.45) rose by 3.52 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,300.01) surged by 2.89 percent and Litecoin (Rs 12,401.47) also tumbled by 1.37 percent over the last 24-hours.

Memecoins SHIB also gained by around 1.61 percent while DOGE shrank by 2.49 percent. Bitcoin is currently trading at Rs 39,34,488.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was "briefly compromised", his office posted on the social networking site Twitter early on Sunday morning, after it shared a scam link promising a bitcoin giveaway. The tweet was promptly deleted, with the account being "secured" in a short while thereafter.

Additionally, popular social news aggregation, web content rating, and discussion website Reddit saw people People mentioning ‘crypto’ almost 6.6 million times in 2021, proof that the hype around cryptocurrencies continues to gain momentum globally.

Cryptocurrency Price (In INR) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 39,34,488 +0.64 Ethereum 3,21,724.7 -1.31 Cardano 105.24 -5.14 Tether 80.55 -+0.11 Solana 13,598.65 -0.51 Avalanche 7,057.45 +3.52 Litecoin 12,401.47 1.37 XRP 66.2 -1.18 Axie 8,150 -1.02