Yuvraj Singh announces NFT collection on 40th birthday in 'big present' for fans

Yuvraj Singh, former cricketer, is the latest Indian celebrity to enter the NFT, or non-fungible token, space. Making the announcement on his 40th birthday, the World Cup-winning former India all-rounder said he is giving his fans “a big present” with the collection.

"Being there from ball 1 to the time I decided to hang up my jersey, the fans have always been with me. Thank you for cheering in my highs and giving strength in my lows. On my birthday, I'm proud to announce a special gift for you," Singh wrote on Instagram and Twitter, along with a promotional video.



The Yuvraj Singh NFT collection will be launched on December 25 on NFT platform Colexion.

An NFT is a unit of data stored on a digital ledger, called a blockchain, that certifies a digital asset to be unique and therefore, not interchangeable. NFTs can be used to represent items such as photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files.

NFTs have taken the digital space by storm, especially in the post-pandemic world, and several key personalities across the globe have jumped the bandwagon.

In India, superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, Malayalam actor Rima Kallingal, fashion designer Manish Malhotra are among the celebrities to have launched their NFTs.

After retiring from international cricket, Yuvraj Singh played in franchise cricket around the world. He also featured in the Road Safety World Series and Abu Dhabi T10 league earlier this year. He played 304 ODIs and 40 Test for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively after making his debut in October 2000. He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.