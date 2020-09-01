New Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xstream Fiber plans: Which broadband is better for you?

Reliance Jio has revamped the Jio Fiber plans for its consumers. The new Jio Fiber plans are now more affordable and select packs also come with a bunch of freebies. The new Jio Fiber packs are priced competitively and with unlimited data usage make it even more appealing. How do the new Jio Fiber plans fare against Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans? Read more to find out.

New Jio Fiber plans

Reliance Jio now offers a total of seven Jio Fiber plans that start from as low as Rs 399 and go up to Rs 8,499.

The lowest tier plan called the Jio Fiber Bronze plan starts at Rs 399 and offers “truly unlimited data” at 30Mbps speed coupled with free unlimited voice calls.

Jio Fiber Silver plan starts at Rs 699 offers the same benefits as the Jio Fiber Bronze plan but has a higher speed of 100Mbps. The two plans do not offer any free OTT subscription.

The new Rs 999 Jio Fiber Gold Plan offers unlimited data at 150Mbps speed with voice call benefits and 11 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,000 for free.

For Rs 1,499, Jio Fiber offers unlimited data at 300Mbps with voice call benefits and 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free. These include Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Shemaroo, Zee5, Voot, Alt Balaji, Sun NXT, Lionsgate Play, Sony Liv, and Hoichoi.

Note that the prices of the above plans are exclusive of GST.

Additionally, new Jio Fiber customers can also opt for a 'No-condition Free 30-day trial', allowing users to access a truly unlimited internet plan for free for the first 30 days. Customers who opt for the trail will get access to a 150Mbps internet connection for a month. Users will also receive a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost.

Reliance Jio Fiber vs Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans

Airtel Xstream Fiber currently offers three fiber optic connection plans — Rs 799, Rs 999, Rs 1,499.

The Rs 799 plan offers 150GB internet at up to 100Mbps speed with unlimited local and STD calls. Reliance Jio offers the same 100 Mbps speed but with unlimited data for Rs 699. For availing unlimited data on Airtel Xstream, customers need to pay an additional Rs 299 per month.

The next Airtel Xstream Fiber plan is priced at Rs 999 that provides 300GB data at up to 200Mbps speed with unlimited local and STD calls and comes with Amazon Prime subscription.

While this speed is slightly more than the Jio Fiber Gold plan, Airtel Xstream requires you to add the Rs 299 top-up as well to get unlimited data. Additionally, you get 11 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,000 for free with the Jio Fiber Gold plan.

The Airtel Xstream Fiber Premium plan priced at Rs 1,499 offers 300Mbps speeds for 500GB internet. Reliance Jio Fiber, for the same price, offers unlimited data at 300Mbps unlimited voice call benefits, and 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free.

If you need higher speeds, Reliance Jio Fiber also offers Diamond+, Platinum, and Titanium plans with up to 1Gbps speed.

The Rs 2,499 Jio Fiber Diamond+ plan offers up to 4,000 GB data at 500Mbps speed. Subscribers also get unlimited voice call benefits and 12 OTT apps subscription worth Rs 1,500 for free.

Jio Fiber Platinum plan is priced at Rs 3,499 and offers 7500 GB internet with speeds of up to 1Gbps. The Rs. 8,499 Jio Fiber Titanium plan offers 1Gbps of speed and FUP of 15,000GB. The subscription to the 12 OTT apps and voice call benefits is included free of cost, same as other plans.