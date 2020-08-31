172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|reliance-jiofiber-unlimited-broadband-plans-announced-starting-from-rs-399-a-month-with-speeds-up-to-150-mbps-and-30-day-free-trial-5778421.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance JioFiber Unlimited Broadband plans announced: Starting from Rs 399 a month with speeds up to 150 Mbps and 30-day free trial

The new JioFiber Home tariff plans will be available from September 1

Moneycontrol News

Reliance JioFiber just unveiled new tariff plans for Indian customers. The new plans celebrate “Naye India Ka Naya Josh”, offering truly unlimited internet connections at affordable prices.

The JioFiber Home tariff plans start from Rs 399 per month, and also offer several other benefits, including a subscription to the top 12 OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Sony Liv, among others. Reliance Jio is also offering free voice calling with all its new tariff plans.

Reliance JioFiber Home Plans Pricing 
Plans (Rs) 3996999991,499
Internet Speeds (Mbps)30100150300
OTT SubscriptionN/AN/A11 Apps Worth Rs 1,00012 Apps Worth Rs 1,500

Additionally, new Jio customers can also opt for a 'No-condition Free 30-day trial', allowing users to access a truly unlimited internet plan for free for the first 30 days. Customers who opt for the trail will get access to a 150Mbps internet connection for a month.

Additionally, users will also receive a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost. The plan will also offer free voice calling. Reliance has also committed to taking back the service, ‘no questions asked’ if a user is not happy with it. This free trial is only applicable to new Jio customers.

The new JioFiber Home tariff plans will be available from September 1. Jio is also upgrading plans of existing customers, to match the benefits of the new tariff plans.  Additionally, any JioFiber customer onboarded between August 15 and 31 will also get the 30-day free trial benefit as a voucher in MyJio.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 01:43 pm

