Reliance JioFiber Unlimited Broadband plans announced: Starting from Rs 399 a month with speeds up to 150 Mbps and 30-day free trial

The new JioFiber Home tariff plans will be available from September 1
Reliance JioFiber just unveiled new tariff plans for Indian customers. The new plans celebrate “Naye India Ka Naya Josh”, offering truly unlimited internet connections at affordable prices.
The JioFiber Home tariff plans start from Rs 399 per month, and also offer several other benefits, including a subscription to the top 12 OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Sony Liv, among others. Reliance Jio is also offering free voice calling with all its new tariff plans.Reliance JioFiber Home Plans Pricing
|Plans (Rs)
|399
|699
|999
|1,499
|Internet Speeds (Mbps)
|30
|100
|150
|300
|OTT Subscription
|N/A
|N/A
|11 Apps Worth Rs 1,000
|12 Apps Worth Rs 1,500
Additionally, new Jio customers can also opt for a 'No-condition Free 30-day trial', allowing users to access a truly unlimited internet plan for free for the first 30 days. Customers who opt for the trail will get access to a 150Mbps internet connection for a month.
Additionally, users will also receive a 4K set-top box with access to the top 10 paid OTT apps at no extra cost. The plan will also offer free voice calling. Reliance has also committed to taking back the service, ‘no questions asked’ if a user is not happy with it. This free trial is only applicable to new Jio customers.