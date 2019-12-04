Motorola One Hyper with 64MP dual-camera setup and 45W fast charging launched

Motorola has unveiled its first smartphone with an all-screen design and a pop-up camera. The Motorola One Hyper features a 32MP pop-up motorised camera for front-facing selfies and also features a 64MP dual-camera setup. The One Hyper gets the name for its ‘Hyper’ fast charging capabilities.

The One Hyper is a new entry to Motorola’s growing One-series. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with no notch or hole. The smartphone has an 85 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, Motorola One Hyper gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Storage can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. The smartphone also comes packed with a 4,000 mAh battery, coupled with support for 45W ‘Hyper Charger’. However, customers will have to buy the charger separately as Motorola will ship the One Hyper with an 18W fast charger.

For biometrics, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The dual-camera setup on the back houses a 64MP primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide lens that has a 118-degree field-of-view. The rear camera also supports Motorola’s Night Vision mode, among others.

For selfies, there is a 32MP pop-up motorised camera that also supports the Night Vision mode.

Motorola One Hyper boots with on Android 10 out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes with a water-repulsive coating but does not get any IP rating.

Currently launched in Brazil for $400 (roughly Rs 28,000), the smartphone will soon make its way to the US and some European markets. We can expect the One Hyper to launch soon in India.