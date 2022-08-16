English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Motorola Edge 30 Fusion design leaked, expected to be a rebranded Moto S30 Pro

    The Moto Edge 30 Fusion will succeed last year’s Moto Edge 20 Fusion which debuted in the sub-20K segment in India.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

    Motorola recently launched the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro in China. The two flagship smartphones were accompanied by the Moto S30 Pro. Now, a new Motorola smartphone has been spotted by tipster Evan Blass.

    According to the tipster, Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in global markets, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion.

    From Blass’ leak, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro that was unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion will succeed last year’s Moto Edge 20 Fusion which debuted in the sub-20K segment in India.

    Moto Edge 30 Fusion Expected Specs 

    The Moto Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Edge S30 also boasts up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Curved OLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

    Close

    Related stories

    For optics, the Edge 30 Fusion boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50A sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge S30 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

    The Motorola Edge S30 Fusion packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Edge S30 Fusion runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The phone also features dual speakers, a VC liquid cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Moto Edge S30 Fusion is available in Black and Blue colour options, the latter of which features a faux leather finish.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Motorola #Qualcomm Snapdragon #smartphones
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 03:58 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.