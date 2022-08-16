Motorola Edge 30 Fusion design leaked, expected to be a rebranded Moto S30 Pro

Motorola recently launched the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro in China. The two flagship smartphones were accompanied by the Moto S30 Pro. Now, a new Motorola smartphone has been spotted by tipster Evan Blass.



Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, a.k.a. "Tundra" pic.twitter.com/VHy78FwZUU

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 15, 2022

According to the tipster, Motorola is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in global markets, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion.

From Blass’ leak, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion appears to be a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro that was unveiled in China alongside the Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion will succeed last year’s Moto Edge 20 Fusion which debuted in the sub-20K segment in India.

Moto Edge 30 Fusion Expected Specs

The Moto Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Edge S30 also boasts up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Curved OLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Edge 30 Fusion boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50A sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge S30 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge S30 Fusion packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Edge S30 Fusion runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The phone also features dual speakers, a VC liquid cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Moto Edge S30 Fusion is available in Black and Blue colour options, the latter of which features a faux leather finish.