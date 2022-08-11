English
    Motorola X30 Pro launched with 200 MP Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display

    The Motorola X30 Pro price in India is set at CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 11, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

    Motorola launched a new flagship smartphone alongside the Moto Razr 2022. The Moto X30 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from the brand. The Motorola X30 Pro also debuts as the first smartphone with a 200 MP camera sensor.

    Moto X30 Pro Price 

    The Motorola X30 Pro price in India is set at CNY 3,699 (Roughly Rs 43,600) for the base 8GB/128GB model. The Moto X30 Pro is also available in a CNY 4,199 (Roughly Rs 49,600) and CNY 4,499 (Roughly Rs 53,150) for the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB, respectively. Motorola hasn’t provided details about the pricing and availability of the Moto X30 Pro in India and other markets.

    Motorola X30 Pro Specs 

    The Moto X30 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Motorola X30 Pro sports a 6.73-inch FHD+ pOLED display. The 10-bit panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. You also get an in-built fingerprint reader and HDR10+ support.

    For optics, the Moto X30 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 200 MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with OIS. The sensor captures photos in 12.5 MP resolution by default but can also take photos in its native 200 MP resolution. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom.

    There’s a 60 MP Omnivision’s OV60a sensor for the selfie camera. The Moto X30 Pro packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more as well as an in-display fingerprint reader.

