Moto Edge S30 Pro launched with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 144Hz OLED Display alongside Razr 2022

Motorola launched a new smartphone in China alongside the Moto X30 Pro and Moto Razr 2022. The Motorola Edge 30S Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 800 series chipset, a triple-camera setup, a high-refresh-rate OLED display, and fast-charging support.

Moto Edge 30S Pro Price

The Motorola Edge 30S Pro is priced at CNY 2,199 (Roughly Rs 26,000) in China for the base 8GB/128GB model. The device also comes in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations which will set you back CNY 2,699 (Roughly Rs 31,950) and CNY 2,899 (Roughly Rs 34,300), respectively.

Moto Edge 30S Pro Specifications

The Moto Edge 30S Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The Edge S30 also boasts up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Edge 30S Pro sports a 6.55-inch FHD+ Curved OLED display with HDR10+ support. The panel features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

For optics, the Edge 30S Pro boasts a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Omnivision OV50A sensor at the helm. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide unit and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the Edge S30 Pro opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Motorola Edge S30 Pro packs a 4,400 mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The Edge S30 Pro runs Android 12-based MyUX out of the box. The phone also features dual speakers, a VC liquid cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint reader. The Moto X30 Pro is available in Black and Blue colour options, the latter of which features a faux leather finish.

Also Read: Motorola X30 Pro launched with 200 MP Triple Cameras, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz AMOLED Display