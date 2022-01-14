MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Microsoft discontinues Xbox One production

The Redmond giant said that it wants to focus on the Xbox series X|S consoles

Moneycontrol News
January 14, 2022 / 05:54 PM IST
Rival Sony forced to produce more PS4 consoles, to combat PS5 shortage

Rival Sony forced to produce more PS4 consoles, to combat PS5 shortage

Microsoft has confirmed that it stopped all production of the Xbox One line of consoles at the end of 2020. The Redmond giant said that it wanted to focus on the newer Xbox Series X|S line of consoles.

Cindy Walker, senior director of Xbox console marketing gave a statement to The Verge, saying Microsoft would, "focus on the production of Xbox Series X / S, we stopped production for all Xbox One consoles by the end of 2020.”

The shortage of chips the world over, has hurt sales for the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Both the Xbox Series and PlayStation 5 consoles have seen massive shortages, with the situation unlikely to improve till the end of 2022.

Also Read: Sony may be looking at expanding backward compatibility for PlayStation 5

A recent report from Bloomberg stated that Sony had planned to stop production of the PlayStation 4 by the end of 2021, but was forced continue and cushion the PlayStation 5 shortage to try and keep players in its ecosystem. Sony will now produce PlayStation 4 units throughout 2022.

Close

Related stories

Sony said that it will add roughly one million more units of the PlayStation 4, to make up for the shortfall of PlayStation 5 units in the wild. The decision was said to be taken, because the older consoles use less advanced chips, and are easier to make.

Also Read: Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X become Microsoft's fastest-selling gaming console despite chip shortage

A Sony spokesperson told Bloomberg, "It is one of the best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #PlayStation 4 #PlayStation 5 #Xbox One #Xbox Series S #Xbox Series X
first published: Jan 14, 2022 05:54 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.