Sony may be looking at expanding backward compatibility for PlayStation 5

The Sony PlayStation 5 currently offers backward compatibility with the vast majority of PS4 titles. However, backward compatibility on the PS5 pales in comparison to the Xbox Series S/X, which offers backward combability with all previous Xbox versions, allowing you to play virtually any Xbox game on the Series X/S.

Now, Sony might also allow PS5 owners to play older games from the past PlayStation consoles. Shaun Mcilroy discovered a new patent (Spotted via MySmartPrice) that suggests the PS5 could receive backward compatibility for older consoles. Mcilroy’s tweet reveals that the patent was filed by Mark Cerny, the lead system architect for the PS4 and PS5.

The implementation of backward compatibility going beyond just the PS4 will please the PlayStation faithful and will allow the PS5 to compete with the Xbox Series X in terms of backward compatibility. It is worth noting that the leaked patent only reveals that Sony is looking into expanding the PS5’s backward compatibility system and there’s no official confirmation of this.

And while providing backward compatibility for older PS consoles does come as excellent news, the bigger issue of availability of the new PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition consoles continues. A recent report by Bloomberg suggests that the PlayStation 5 shortage will continue for a while and Sony is producing more PS4 units to keep up with the demand.

The report notes that Sony told its assembly partners that it will continue making PS4 consoles throughout 2022. The company is expected to add one million more PS4 units to tackle the current PS5 shortage. The spokesperson also told Bloomberg that the PS5 was one of the “best-selling consoles ever and there is always crossover between generations".

The limited availability of PS5 consoles was caused by the chip shortage, which has massively impacted the gaming industry and currently plagues Microsoft’s new Xbox Series X as well. Sony previously planned to end production of the PS4 console by the end of 2021. Now, the most popular gaming console in history could be making a comeback.

