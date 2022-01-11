MARKET NEWS

Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X become Microsoft's fastest-selling gaming console despite chip shortage

Microsoft is also aiming to curb bad influences in the online gaming community with the introduction of cross-platform bans.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 07:03 PM IST

The Xbox Series S/X have already surpassed sales of previous Xbox console generations. In an interview with the New York Times, Executive Vice President of Gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer mentioned that the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X had outsold previous generations of Xbox consoles, at this point in their life cycles.

According to the report, Spencer revealed that the two consoles have recorded excellent sales numbers since their launch in November 2020. It is worth noting that both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are pretty hard to come by.

Spencer said, “At this point, we’ve sold more of this generation of Xboxes, which is Xbox Series X and S than we had any previous version of Xboxes.” In most regions, the consoles rarely go on sale and get sold out within minutes when they do become available. The global chip shortage has also impacted the availability of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition, which are direct competitors to the Xbox Series X/S.

Also Read: Xbox Series X Review

Spencer also mentioned that the demand for gaming consoles surprised Microsoft. He said, back in March and April of 2020, that Microsoft sold out of consoles, which never happens during that time of the year. However, despite the shortage, the Xbox Series S/X consoles became the fastest-selling Xbox console to date.

He also mentioned that Microsoft is aiming to curb bad influences in the online gaming community by extending bans to other platforms. The company hopes to create a multi-platform programme, where users banned on one platform will be banned on other platforms as well.

Also read: Sony PS5 Review | Revolutionary performance, bold design, stunning visuals; but X factor is this
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #gaming #Microsoft #PlayStation #Sony #Xbox
first published: Jan 11, 2022 07:03 pm

