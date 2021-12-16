Xbox Series X Review: Blurring the lines between Enthusiast PC and Console Gaming

Unlike the PlayStation 5, which looks somewhat of a spacecraft, the Xbox Series X follows a different blueprint. The Xbox Series X looks more like a gaming PC than a console. The console has somewhat of a cube shape and doesn’t have the same eye-catching design as the PS5 (Review). However, the minimalist design does tend to blend in better with the home décor than the futuristic and edgy PlayStation 5.

Design

The Xbox Series X measures 30 cm high and weighs around 4.45 kg. It has a matte black finish with a green hue inside the concave cooling vents. The Xbox Series X also has rubber feet on one side in case you want to use the console in a horizontal orientation. When the console is used vertically, you’ll find a circular stand on the bottom. There are cooling vents on the back of the console as well as the top and bottom.

The power button on the console is masked as the Xbox logo on the top left corner of the console. Below the power button sits a 4K Blu-ray disc drive and an ejector button right above it. You also get a pairing button that doubles as an IR receiver and a USB 3.2 port on the bottom right corner of the console.

Most other ports are on the back of the Xbox; they include two more full-size USB ports, an HDMI 2.1 out port, an Ethernet port, and a storage expansion slot. Unlike the PS5, the Xbox Series X lacks both a USB Type-C port and Wi-Fi 6 support. Additionally, there are distinct bumps on the top of each port, which I found useful when plugging in cables from the front as you don’t have to turn the console around.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 follow unique new designs, although where the PS5 opts for an edgy design, the Xbox Series X takes the safer route, going with a minimalist cube-shaped design. However, there are certainly perks of the new design. The design will be beneficial for those who don’t want a big console to stand out in their living room, while the PC cabinet design also leaves plenty of space for cooling its internals, offering better-sustained performance.

Performance

Now that we’ve talked about the external design of the Xbox, let’s go through what’s inside. Powering the Xbox Series X is a custom CPU and GPU by AMD. The console packs an 8-core CPU clocked at 3.8GHz based on Zen 2 architecture and a GPU with 52 Compute Units clocked at 1.825GHz with 12.15 teraflops of power.

The GPU is based on AMD’s RDNA 2 architecture. The Xbox Series X also comes with 16GB GDDR6 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD. With these specifications, Microsoft aims to deliver 60fps gaming in 4K resolution or 120fps in 1440p resolution.

Visuals



Dirt 5 on the Xbox Series X#XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/VJbbH5vZeo

— Carlsen Martin (@Carlsen0491) December 16, 2021

The Xbox Series X/S are also the only consoles that support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Dolby Vision does more than the standard HDR10, supporting 12-bit colours, enabling the console to pump out over 68.7 billion colours. It is worth noting that you will have to find a TV that supports 4K Dolby Vision gaming at 120Hz otherwise you’ll be limited to 60Hz gaming in Dolby Vision. However, even in 60Hz, Dolby Vision delivers superior levels of contrast and colour accuracy, making it ideal for AAA titles where high frame rates are not essential.

Audio

The Xbox Series X supports Dolby Atmos and DTS headphone: X sound. However, the default headphone setting is Windows Sonic, which is pretty much fine if you aren’t too concerned about having the best audio. But if you have compatible hardware, then Dolby Atmos and DTS sound can aid you in picking off enemies that you may not see coming. I did hear footsteps in the background when playing Gears 5, although I don’t know how much it would have helped me in multiplayer mode.

Gaming

I was able to test out Dirt 5 and Gears 5 at 60fps in 4K resolution. Both titles impressed with unlocked frame rates allowing you to push the console to its limits and ray tracing support makes the visual pop. The campaign mode in Gears 5 pumped out 60fps in 4K resolution and looked far better than the PC experience. But if you want to up the frame rates, you can go all the way up to 120Hz by manually adjusting the settings in Dirt 5 and GFears 5. Other titles that allow you to truly experience the graphical improvements with the next-gen console were FIFA 21 and NBA 2K21.

Other games I tested on the Xbox Series X included Dead by Daylight, Destiny 2, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, and ARK: Survival Evolved. The gaming experience here was surreal, primarily because the powerful hardware behind the Xbox Series X did justice to the excellent display (TCL 4K Mini-LED TV) running it was hooked up to.

Storage and Load Times

While the Xbox Series X doesn’t have a custom SSD like the PS5, the new and improved NVMe SSD has helped in significantly reducing load times. How much faster a game loads can vary from title to title, which in some instances will just save you a couple of seconds and in others several 10s of seconds. I haven’t quite used an Xbox One, but on the PS4 Call of Duty: Warzone took around 10 more seconds to load than on the Xbox Series X.

FIFA 21 and Gears 5 took around 20 seconds and 50 seconds to load on the Xbox Series X. In-game screens also load much faster. In FIFA 21, it was only a matter of seconds going from the team set-up to the start of the match. Moving to different zones in open-world titles happens nearly instantaneously. Microsoft has also added a “Quick Resume” feature in the Xbox Series X. This allows you to pick up right where you left off in the current game in a matter of seconds when you switch between games or switch off the console.

However, developers will have to enable these features in their titles first. It is worth noting that the Xbox Series X offers a total of 802GB of usable storage, which is slightly more than the PS5, with 198GB reserved for the operating system and other files. I found it to be more than sufficient and was able to install 12 games on the console simultaneously.

Backward Compatibility

One of the biggest highlights of the Xbox Series X is “backward compatibility”. The Xbox Series X features backward compatibility for well over a thousand titles, which includes select games from the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox, as well as all the games from the Xbox One X. Apart from the general benefit of being able to play older titles from previous Xbox generations, backward compatible games, run better than ever with faster load times and smoother gameplay than you might have experienced on older consoles.

You can also access higher fps gaming on older titles on the Xbox Series X that might have been locked at 30fps on older consoles. And it isn’t just the games that are backward compatible on the Xbox Series X, you can also use Xbox One accessories like controllers and headsets with the Series X. Additionally, most third-party Xbox One controllers and headsets should also work with the Xbox Series X. And thanks to Game Pass, falling short of games to play won’t be an issue.

Game Pass

Now to the X-factor of the Xbox Series X, “Game Pass”. The Xbox Game Pass gives you access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee. Xbox Game Pass for Console costs Rs 489 per month, while Game Pass Ultimate is available for Rs 699 per month. Microsoft also runs several promotions for its Game Pass, so be on the lookout for seasonal offers. Additionally, the Game Pass Ultimate subscription also gives you access to EA Play and Cloud gaming support, to play games on your mobile or tablet directly from the cloud.

Microsoft adds new titles to the Game Pass every month to keep things fresh. You also get access to preview titles from Xbox Game Studios when they launch with the Ultimate version of the subscription. You can check out all the perks of Game Pass and the Ultimate version of the service here. And while Game Pass does give you access to some new titles, most of the titles are from previous Xbox consoles. Additionally, Microsoft has also optimised a lot of them for the new Xbox Series X to improve graphics and frame rates.

Interface

The Xbox Series X UI is pretty much the same as its predecessor. The interface features a tiled layout with easy access to games, apps, and other features. Your most recently played games are displayed on the top, but you can also customise which titles you want to see first on the home screen. There’s a lot of room for customisation here and the navigation felt seamless with all parts of the interface easily accessible. The more powerful hardware inside the Xbox also enables the console to boot up within seconds and makes animations feel fluid.

The 4K dashboard also introduces a night mode and revises quick settings. The Xbox Guide button in the middle of your controller is the window to the entire interface on the console. You can also access a range of streaming services on your Xbox console including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more. I would have liked to see an overhauled interface here, but Microsoft has gone for the more traditional formula, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”.

Controller

Unlike Sony, Microsoft has not opted to introduce a new controller, the Xbox Series X uses the same controller as its predecessor, albeit with a few improvements. Microsoft has reduced the size of the controller allowing it to fit more ergonomically in your hand. I didn’t quite use the Xbox One, so I couldn’t really notice the difference, but it is supposedly minuscule.

The Xbox Series X controller has a matte black finish to match the console and one that doesn’t attract smudges. Additionally, the textured grip also makes for a comfortable gaming experience, particularly during long sessions. The analogue sticks have seen some improvements and there’s a new hybrid directional pad. However, the most noticeable change on the controller is the addition of a new “Share” button, which allows you to quickly share clips, screenshots, achievements, and more with friends.

The Xbox Series X controller has a USB Type-C port on the back, but the controller runs on AA batteries. The AA batteries do seem a little outdated, although they can deliver up to 30 hours of battery life, which is double that of the PS5’s DualSense controller. However, you’ll want to get a good pair of rechargeable batteries, unless you plan on buying new cells every odd week. The controller also features a headphone jack to connect a pair of headphones directly through the controller.

I think the Xbox Series X’s controller offers some nice improvements over the previous generation, but it doesn’t come close to Sony’s new controller, which felt like a generational leap over its predecessor. And the generational upgrade is ever-so evident in the haptics department. As compared to the DualSense controller, the haptics on Microsoft’s new controller seem lacklustre. Haptics and battery aside, the new Xbox controller screams convenient and comfortable.

Verdict

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is priced at Rs 49,999 in India, which is a pretty hefty price for a gaming console. However, like the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X is an impressive performer, delivering upwards of 100 fps in some titles. The fact that this console can offer smooth gameplay in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second is a testament to just how much power the Xbox can deliver. Additionally, the gaming desktop-like design also enables excellent heat dissipation, allowing the console to run cool under pressure.

The latest Xbox offers a major leap in performance over its predecessor, although it didn’t feel like a generational one. But it isn’t just the performance, it is the super-fast SSD that reduces load times, the superb audio-visual multimedia experience with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, the seamless interface, the vast library of games, the backward compatibility, and the improved cooling, that all work together to make this monumental black box one of the best weapons in a gamer’s arsenal.

But as much as I loved the Xbox Series X, and the accessibility that Game Pass offers, you’d be better off opting for a PlayStation 5 if you already have a Windows gaming PC. I wouldn’t call this a con though as Sony’s subscriptions simply cannot compete with the accessibility offered through Microsoft’s Game Pass. You might also want to upgrade to a TV with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision to take full advantage of all the features on offer here.

While Sony has opted to bring major changes with new UI elements, a new controller, exclusive next-gen titles, and a bold new design, Microsoft has taken a different approach, ignoring the luxuries and focusing on the stuff that matters the most. The fact that it has all the aspects of a gaming PC while not really being one, made the experience so much better. And considering an RTX 3080, which can also do 4K gaming at 60fps, costs upwards of Rs 1.5 lacs, the Xbox Series X seems like the perfect substitute for your gaming PC if you can get your hands on one.

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance on the Xbox Series X pic.twitter.com/eZgjRTNVa1— Carlsen Martin (@Carlsen0491) December 16, 2021

If you are wondering whether or not to go all-in on the Xbox Series X; I’d recommend doing so. Next-gen consoles are rarely available, and both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 offer more or less the same incredible performance. However, when a single next-gen game costs upwards of Rs 4,000, then the Xbox Series X's Game Pass comes out ahead of Sony's subscription services.