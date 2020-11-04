Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Specs, features compared

Micromax just launched two new smartphones in India, in the form of the Micromax In 1b and In Note 1. Our focus in this comparison will be on the mightier of the two devices, the In Note 1. At a starting price of Rs 10,999, the Micromax In 1b offers a lot of value at a very competitive price. However, as good as the device is, both Xiaomi and Realme have equally impressive competitors in this segment. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at how these phones compare.

Specs In Note 1 Redmi 9 Prime Narzo 20 Chipset MediaTek G85 MediaTek G80 MediaTek G85 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD 6.5-inch HD+ LCD Memory 4GB + 64GB/128GB 4GB + 64GB/128GB 4GB + 64GB/128GB Rear Cameras 48 MP + 5 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth) 13 MP + 8 MP (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth) 48 MP + 8 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 8 MP, f/2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging 5,020 mAh, 18W Fast Charging 6,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging Software Android 10 Android 10, Realme UI Android 10, MIUI 11 Price (Rs) 10,999 / 12,4999 9,999 / 10,999 10,4999 / 11,4999

In terms of performance, all three phones are pretty similarly configured, down to the RAM and storage. It is worth noting that the Redmi 9 Prime does have a slightly older MediaTek G80 SoC. But all three phones should be able to deliver on the performance front, especially considering their price.

If you’re looking for a phone to watch content, the Note 1, with its higher resolution and bigger display, is the better option. The Redmi 9 Prime features the same specs as the Note 1 but is slightly smaller. The Prime also has a brighter screen than the rest. The Narzo 20 is similarly sized to the Redmi 9 Prime but features a lower resolution.

While all three devices run on Android 10, only the Micromax In Note 1 runs on clean, bloatware-free stock Android. Realme UI on the Narzo 20 also offers a clean experience, while MIUI definitely needs some work in terms of handling push notifications and minimizing bloatware.

The Realme Narzo 20 has a bigger battery capacity than its competitors. Charging speed is more or less the same on all three devices.

We haven’t tested the cameras on the three devices, so going by specs alone, the Narzo 20 and Micromax In Note 1 have a clear advantage with the 48 MP main camera sensor. However, Micromax has also added a 2 MP depth sensor. The Redmi 9 Prime also gets a quad-camera setup but settles for a 13 MP primary shooter. Lastly, Micromax also has a higher resolution shooter on the front.