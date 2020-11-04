172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|micromax-in-note-1-vs-realme-narzo-20-vs-redmi-9-prime-specs-features-compared-6063151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Micromax In Note 1 vs Realme Narzo 20 vs Redmi 9 Prime: Specs, features compared

What are the differences between these three 'bang for your buck' smartphones?

Carlsen Martin

Micromax just launched two new smartphones in India, in the form of the Micromax In 1b and In Note 1. Our focus in this comparison will be on the mightier of the two devices, the In Note 1. At a starting price of Rs 10,999, the Micromax In 1b offers a lot of value at a very competitive price. However, as good as the device is, both Xiaomi and Realme have equally impressive competitors in this segment. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at how these phones compare.

Micromax In Note 1 vs Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme Narzo 20
SpecsIn Note 1Redmi 9 PrimeNarzo 20
ChipsetMediaTek G85MediaTek G80MediaTek G85
Display6.67-inch FHD+ LCD6.53-inch FHD+ LCD6.5-inch HD+ LCD
Memory4GB + 64GB/128GB4GB + 64GB/128GB4GB + 64GB/128GB
Rear Cameras48 MP + 5 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth)13 MP + 8 MP (Ultrawide) + 5 MP (Macro) + 2 MP (Depth)48 MP + 8 MP (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Macro)
Front Camera16 MP, f/2.08 MP, f/2.08 MP, f/2.0
Battery5,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging5,020 mAh, 18W Fast Charging6,000 mAh, 18W Fast Charging
SoftwareAndroid 10Android 10, Realme UIAndroid 10, MIUI 11
Price (Rs)10,999 / 12,49999,999 / 10,99910,4999 / 11,4999

In terms of performance, all three phones are pretty similarly configured, down to the RAM and storage. It is worth noting that the Redmi 9 Prime does have a slightly older MediaTek G80 SoC. But all three phones should be able to deliver on the performance front, especially considering their price.

If you’re looking for a phone to watch content, the Note 1, with its higher resolution and bigger display, is the better option. The Redmi 9 Prime features the same specs as the Note 1 but is slightly smaller. The Prime also has a brighter screen than the rest. The Narzo 20 is similarly sized to the Redmi 9 Prime but features a lower resolution.

While all three devices run on Android 10, only the Micromax In Note 1 runs on clean, bloatware-free stock Android. Realme UI on the Narzo 20 also offers a clean experience, while MIUI definitely needs some work in terms of handling push notifications and minimizing bloatware.

The Realme Narzo 20 has a bigger battery capacity than its competitors. Charging speed is more or less the same on all three devices.

We haven’t tested the cameras on the three devices, so going by specs alone, the Narzo 20 and Micromax In Note 1 have a clear advantage with the 48 MP main camera sensor. However, Micromax has also added a 2 MP depth sensor. The Redmi 9 Prime also gets a quad-camera setup but settles for a 13 MP primary shooter. Lastly, Micromax also has a higher resolution shooter on the front.
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 01:41 pm

tags #Micromax #Realme #smartphones #Xiaomi

