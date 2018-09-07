Mercedes-Benz India launches CLA Urban Sport luxury sedan starting at Rs 35.99 lakh

Mercedes-Benz has launched the CLA 200 Urban Sport and CLA 200d Urban Sport in the Indian market for the price of Rs 35.99 lakh and Rs 36.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The models feature a few changes to the exterior to gain that sporty look.

The Urban Sport gets a new two-zone thermotroic automatic climate control and rear AC vents. The car also gets illuminated doorsills and sport branded floor mats. On the outside, the front grille has been blacked out. Sport badging and a carbon-style rear spoiler and airdam distinguishes the Urban Sport from the standard CLA. The Sport also gets a new 'Cosmos Black' paint job.

Mechanically, nothing changes for the Urban Sport. The 200 gets a 2.0-litre petrol engine that makes 184 hp at 5,500 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,200 and 4,000 rpm. The 200d gets 2.2-litre diesel motor producing 136 hp at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque between 1,400 and 3,000 rpm. Both engines will be mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. Its 0-100 km/h comes in 7.1 seconds with top speed of 240 km/h for the petrol and 220km/h for the diesel.

Speaking at the launch, Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, said, "The CLA remains a key product in our New Generation Cars portfolio and has created a benchmark for sporty design and performance. The new CLA Urban Sport offers enhanced luxury and comfort and adds a sporty appeal that is hard to miss."

The CLA Urban Sport will primarily compete with the likes of Audi A3 in India.