JioPostpaid Plus: How to get the new Jio postpaid plan with free Netflix subscription

Reliance Jio has announced the JioPostpaid Plus plan, which will offer users a postpaid service that will provide “superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.” All JioPostpaid Plus users will get free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, along with access to Jio apps with over 650 live TV channels, video content, five crore songs, and more than 300 newspapers. Subscribers will also get up to 500 GB data rollover and Wi-Fi calling benefits in India and abroad.



The JioPostpaid Plus plan will be available from September 24. Postpaid users wanting to join JioPostpaid Plus will have to follow these steps:







Continue your existing operator’s credit limit by sending ‘HI’ to 88-501-88-501 on WhatsApp.

Get your Jioostpaid Plus SIM card home delivered for you and your family by visiting jio.com/postpaid or calling 1800-88998899. You can also visit your nearest Jio store or Reliance Digital store to get the SIM.

Link your friends and family to your JioPostpaid Plus Family Plan on the MyJio App.





Unlock your credit limit with a 100 percent refundable deposit (if applicable).

For prepaid users wanting to join JioPostpaid Plus, here are the steps to follow: