JioPostpaid Plus: How to get the new Jio postpaid plan with free Netflix subscription

To join the JioPostpaid Plus plan from September 24, postpaid users can simply apply on Whatsapp. Prepaid users can also switch and subscribe using the following steps.
Reliance Jio has announced the JioPostpaid Plus plan, which will offer users a postpaid service that will provide “superior services across connectivity, entertainment, and experience.” All JioPostpaid Plus users will get free subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar VIP, along with access to Jio apps with over 650 live TV channels, video content, five crore songs, and more than 300 newspapers. Subscribers will also get up to 500 GB data rollover and Wi-Fi calling benefits in India and abroad.
Jio postpaid plans: JioPostpaid Plus starting at Rs 399 offers free Netflix, Prime, Hotstar; check other benefits
- Continue your existing operator’s credit limit by sending ‘HI’ to 88-501-88-501 on WhatsApp.
- Get your Jioostpaid Plus SIM card home delivered for you and your family by visiting jio.com/postpaid or calling 1800-88998899. You can also visit your nearest Jio store or Reliance Digital store to get the SIM.
- Link your friends and family to your JioPostpaid Plus Family Plan on the MyJio App.
For prepaid users wanting to join JioPostpaid Plus, here are the steps to follow:
- Get your JioPostpaid Plus sim home delivered for you and your family by visiting jio.com/postpaid or calling 1800-88998899. You can also visit your nearest Jio store or Reliance Digital store for the same.
- Unlock your credit limit with a 100 percent refundable deposit (if applicable).
- Link your friends and family to your JioPostpaid Plus Family Plan on the MyJio App.