Jio postpaid plans: JioPostpaid Plus starting at Rs 399 offers free Netflix, Prime, Hotstar; check other benefits

Reliance Jio has introduced new postpaid plans called JioPostpaid Plus that offers a free subscription to OTT platforms Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, and Netflix and a host of other benefits. With tariffs ranging between Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, the latest range of Jio postpaid plans will be available from September 24 in Jio Stores and via home delivery, which will come free with activation.

Here are the five tariff plans under JioPostpaid Plus:

- unlimited voice calls and SMS- 75 GB data per billing cycle- Up to 200GB rollover of unused data- complimentary subscriptions to Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar.

- Access to JioSaavn, JioCinema, and JioTV.

- 100GB data per billing cycle, which is 25GB more than the Rs 399 plan- unlimited voice and SMS- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription - - 200GB data rollover

- One additional SIM card with JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

- 150GB data per billing cycle- Unlimited voice and SMS- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription- 200GB data rollover

- Two additional SIM cards with JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

- 200GB data per billing cycle- Unlimited voice and SMS- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription- 500GB data rollover

- Three additional SIM cards for JioPostpaid Plus family plan.

- 300GB data per billing cycle- Unlimited voice and SMS- Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription- 500GB data rollover

- Unlimited data and voice in USA and UAE

> Other benefits of all JioPostpaid Plus plans - Users will enjoy Wi-Fi calling benefits all over India and also while travelling abroad. Indians with JioPostpaid Plus connections will not be charged international roaming if they visit the United States of America or the United Arab Emirates.

> All packs under the latest JioPostpaid Plus plan will offer unlimited voice and video call benefits.

Commenting on the launch, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said: “There cannot be a more opportune time to introduce the JioPostpaid Plus plan. After having earned the trust of close to 400 million satisfied customers in the prepaid smartphone category, we want to extend our customer obsession to the postpaid category."

Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.