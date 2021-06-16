JioFiber Postpaid Plans for home broadband announced with free 4K set top box, zero installation charges

Reliance JioFiber Postpaid plans have been announced. The new JioFiber plans will go live on June 17 in India. Under the postpaid plan, new customers can choose either a three-month plan or a six-month plan starting at Rs 399 per month.

The biggest benefit of having the JioFiber Postpaid plan is that customers will not have to recharge periodically. The service will work with zero upfront cost. Users are also not required to pay any kind of security deposit for the Wi-Fi router provided with the new JioFiber connection. With that and no installation charges, customers can save Rs 1,500 on their new JioFiber registrations. New customers will also get a 4K set-top-box even for the base Rs 399 JioFiber plan with a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,000. The set-top box can be used to watch OTT content via streaming services like Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, Netflix, etc. Reliance Jio claims to provide symmetric internet speeds with the equal upload speed and download speed.

The company currently offers seven plans under its prepaid recharge offers. The same seven plans will be available under the new Reliance Jio Postpaid plans.

The Rs 399 JioFiber plan offers 30Mbps speed with unlimited voice calls. Customers wanting faster speeds can opt for the Rs 699 JioFiber Plan that offers up to 100Mbps speeds along with unlimited voice calls.

Customers can also opt for the Rs 999 JioFiber plan that offers 150Mbps speed with 14 OTT services at no extra cost. For Rs 1,499, customers get up to 300Mbps speed and 15 OTT services at no extra cost.

The Rs 2,499, Rs 3,999, and Rs 8,499 also offer 15 OTT apps for free. The former offers 500Mbps, whereas the latter two offer 1Gbps speeds. The mentioned monthly prices are exclusive of GST (18 percent).