Itel Vision 1 Pro launched in India with triple camera setup, 4000 mAh battery: Everything you need to know

The Itel Vision 1 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 6,599 for the base 2GB/32GB variant.

Moneycontrol News
January 18, 2021 / 07:06 PM IST

The Itel Vision 1 Pro was recently unveiled in India. It is an entry-level smartphone that runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) and features a triple-camera setup and a waterdrop notch on the front.

The Itel Vision 1 Pro’s price in India is set at Rs 6,599 for the base 2GB/32GB variant. The phone arrives in two colour options – Aurora Blue and Ocean Blue. The website confirms that the phone will be available on Flipkart, but the phone hasn’t been listed yet.

The Itel Vision 1 Pro is powered by an unnamed quad-core SoC clocked at 1.4GHz. The phone arrives with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. It runs on the Go Edition of Android 10. The Vision 1 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS panel with a 2.5D curved glass with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Itel Vision 1 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with an 8 MP camera at the helm. The main camera is assisted by two VGA sensors, while a flash is located inside the camera module. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses a 5 MP, f/2.0 selfie shooter.

The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery that charges over Micro-USB. Connectivity options on the phone include a headphone jack, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, and more. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back.
TAGS: #itel #smartphones
first published: Jan 18, 2021 07:06 pm

