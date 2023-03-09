iQOO Z7 5G to launch in India on March 21; specifications and pricing revealed

The direct competitor for the iQOO Z7 is the Poco X5 5G, which is set to makes its Indian debut next week.

After several teasers and rumours, the iQOO Z7 5G has got an official launch date in India. The iQOO Z7 5G is the third smartphone from the brand to make its way to Indian shores and follows the launch of the iQOO 11 5G and iQOO Neo 7 5G.

The iQOO Z7 launch date in India is set for March 21 at 12 noon (IST). In a recent interview with Gadgets360, iQOO India CEO, Nipun Marya confirmed that the smartphone would be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It is also touted to feature an AnTuTu score surpassing 480,000 points, which is among the highest in the segment.

Additionally, Marya also revealed that the iQOO Z7 5G will have an ultra-bright AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint reader. Moreover, the device will also feature India's first “64-megapixel OIS camera system in the segment.”

He also noted that the iQOO Z7 5G will support 44W Flash charging technology, allowing you to take the phone from 1 percent to 50 percent in just 25 minutes. While battery capacity wasn’t mentioned, it is expected to be at 4,500 mAh capacity. The iQOO Z7 5G will also run Android 13 out of the box with the latest Funtouch OS 13 on top.

iQOO Z7 5G Price in India

From previous teaser, we already know that the iQOO Z7 will come in blue and black colours in India. Marya also noted details about the iQOO Z7 5G price in India. According to him, the iQOO Z7 price in India will fall in the sub-20K segment, this will also make it a direct competitor to the Poco X5 5G, which is set to makes its Indian debut next week.