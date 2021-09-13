MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

iPhone 13 launch event: Will Apple unveil the M1X MacBook Pro at California Streaming?

At the Apple event on September 14, the iPhone 12 maker is expected to launch multiple new products alongside the iPhone 13 series.

Moneycontrol News
September 13, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 launch event is scheduled for September 14. At the iPhone launch event, Apple is expected to unveil the new Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 as well. Rumours previously suggested that Apple will also launch a new MacBook Pro with an M1X chip at the Apple event in September. The latest development suggests that there is no new M1X MacBook Pro launching at the California Streaming Apple event. 

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, in his Power On newsletter, said that the M1X MacBook Pro is “several weeks” away from hitting the shelves. The “14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks,” Gurman said.

Reports suggest that there could be one more Apple event in October for the new MacBook Pro models. Previously, it was reported that the M1X MacBook Pro will launch in September. However, the company will start shipping the Pro laptop in October. The September Apple event is typically for the iPhone launch. This year, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones at the iPhone 13 launch event on September 14. The company is also rumoured to announce the new Apple Watch Series 7 at the event. 

Both 14-inch and 16-inch models are tipped to feature a mini-LED display, which was first introduced on the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. The two variants are expected to come with a more powerful version of the M1 chip called M1X. The two chips will feature eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores. The main difference will lie in the GPU department. Both models will feature 16 or 32 GPU cores. The upcoming Apple Silicon will also support up to 64GB of RAM as opposed to 16GB on the current M1 chip. 

Other details suggest that the new MacBook Pro model will have more ports. The right side of the MacBook Pro will have an HDMI port and an SD card reader slot. It will have three USB Type-C ports as opposed to four on the current generation. Two out of the three Type-C ports will be placed on the left edge. MagSafe is likely to make a comeback on the MacBook, with the slot located on the left side of the machine.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Apple #Apple Event #iPhone 13 #laptops #Macbook Pro
first published: Sep 13, 2021 02:07 pm

