Instagram says its subscription service which will pay creators for content is in testing

Benefits include exclusive live sessions with subscribers for better engagement and Stories with interactive stickers

Moneycontrol News
January 20, 2022 / 10:18 AM IST
Benefits of Instagram Subscription Services include exclusive live sessions with subscribers for better engagement and Stories with interactive stickers.

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announced that the company is currently testing its new subscription service under which followers can pay a fee to access content that a creator shares.

“With Instagram Subscriptions, creators can develop deeper connections with their most engaged followers and grow their recurring monthly income by giving subscribers access to exclusive content and benefits, all within the same platform where they interact with them already,” the company said in its blog post. Users can tap on the subscribe button on the profile of the creators who have access to the beta testing feature. 

Benefits include exclusive live sessions with subscribers for better engagement and Stories with interactive stickers. Creators will see a subscriber badge next to comments and messages so they can easily identify their paid followers.

Currently, the Instagram subscription service is in early testing with a small group of US creators. The company has confirmed that it will add more creators during the test phase in the coming days. 

“I’m excited to keep building tools for creators to make a living doing creative work and to put these tools in more creators’ hands soon,” Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta which owns Instagram, said. Facebook has its own subscription service programme for creators, which was launched last year.

The Facebook family of apps isn’t the only set to offer a subscription service for creators and users. Twitter last year introduced Super Follows for its users where people can earn monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers. TikTok too has a subscription service for creators where users can pay to access exclusive short videos.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #Instagram #Meta #TikTok
first published: Jan 20, 2022 10:18 am

