Twitter rolls out 'Super Follows' to let creators earn money for tweeting

People in the United States and Canada using iOS can super follow a select group of people within the United States, the company said, adding that it would roll the feature out to people using iOS globally in the next few weeks.

Moneycontrol News
September 02, 2021 / 07:41 PM IST
Representative image.

Twitter Inc launched a 'Super Follows' feature on its social media platform on September 1, which would allow creators to generate monthly revenue by sharing subscriber-only content with their followers.

The move came as Twitter strives to be a preferred online venue for clickable stars and to boost its own income in ways that don't clutter the platform up with ads or promotions, reports news agency AFP.

There would be a Super Follow button on an account’s profile. Once tapped, the descriptions of their paid offerings and pricing will roll out. If you are interested, tap again to subscribe through the in-app payment.

When you Super Follow someone, you'll see subscriber-only content in your Timeline and you can unsubscribe at any time in your App Store subscription settings for iOS.

Influencers like makeup artists or sports experts will be able to offer "behind the scenes" content, early access, or other perks to their subscribers for a fee ranging from $3-$10 per month.

"With Super Follows, people can create an extra level of conversation on Twitter to interact authentically with their most engaged followers - all while earning money," Twitter product manager Esther Crawford said in a blog post.

"Creating Super Follows content is for anyone who brings their unique perspectives and personalities to Twitter to drive the public conversation."

Crawford noted that the list of such personalities includes activists, journalists, musicians, writers, gamers, astrology enthusiasts, beauty experts, comedians, and more.

The feature will be eventually brought to smartphones powered by Google-backed Android software as well as to the twitter.com website reached through browsers, according to Crawford.

With inputs from agencies
