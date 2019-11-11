Infinix S5 Lite price in India confirmed via Flipkart

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix is gearing up to launch another budget smartphone in Indian markets. The company only recently launched the Infinix S5 for Rs 8,999 and now ready to bring a Lite version of the device. A page on retail giant Flipkart confirms that the S5 Lite will arrive soon and debut at Rs 1K less than the standard S5.

While little information about the device has been revealed, we know it will have a punch-hole display, similar to the regular S5. And, considering the S5 Lite’s Rs 7,999 price tag, it will debut as the cheapest smartphone with a punch-hole display in India. Details about the S5 Lite are still unknown, but it will be a toned-down version of the S5.

Apart from the punch-hole display and price tag, little is known about the Infinix S5 Lite. However, recent leaks by The Mobile Indian give us some idea about what to expect.

The report suggests that the S5 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 64GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 128GB with a microSD card. The device is also expected to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 1600x720 pixels resolution.

On the optics front, the S5 Lite is expected to get a triple camera setup. The phone will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and feature Xcharge fast charging technology. It will run on Android 9 Pie with the company’s XOS 5.5 skin on top. The S5 Lite will also get a 3.5mm audio jack.