App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Infinix S5 Lite price in India confirmed via Flipkart

At Rs 7999, the S5 Lite will be cheapest punch-hole display smartphone in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer Infinix is gearing up to launch another budget smartphone in Indian markets. The company only recently launched the Infinix S5 for Rs 8,999 and now ready to bring a Lite version of the device. A page on retail giant Flipkart confirms that the S5 Lite will arrive soon and debut at Rs 1K less than the standard S5.

While little information about the device has been revealed, we know it will have a punch-hole display, similar to the regular S5. And, considering the S5 Lite’s Rs 7,999 price tag, it will debut as the cheapest smartphone with a punch-hole display in India. Details about the S5 Lite are still unknown, but it will be a toned-down version of the S5.

Apart from the punch-hole display and price tag, little is known about the Infinix S5 Lite. However, recent leaks by The Mobile Indian give us some idea about what to expect.

Close

The report suggests that the S5 Lite will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 chipset paired with 64GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded to 128GB with a microSD card. The device is also expected to feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD with a 1600x720 pixels resolution.

related news

On the optics front, the S5 Lite is expected to get a triple camera setup. The phone will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and feature Xcharge fast charging technology. It will run on Android 9 Pie with the company’s XOS 5.5 skin on top. The S5 Lite will also get a 3.5mm audio jack.

Infinix is also expected to launch affordable audio products before the close of the year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 04:44 pm

tags #smartphones

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.